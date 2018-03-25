About That March

A few thoughts on the March For Our Lives, in no particular order:
1. I personally didn’t expect it to be as large as it turned out to be, with 800,000 protesters in Washington DC and hundreds of thousand more (at least) across the country. There were even several hundred marchers in Dayton, the largest city near me:
I had honestly thought the school walkout earlier this month was going to be the crescendo of the protests. Clearly, this shows what I know. If there were indeed 800k marchers in DC, it’s one of the largest one-day protests in history, and that’s not chicken feed.
2. And it’s also clearly terrifying the NRA and its selected quislings, who have been reduced in the last couple of days to mocking the teenagers at the center of the protests, because nothing makes grown adults look more in control than making fun of children half to a third their age, whom have lost friends and schoolmates due to gun violence. What makes them angrier is that the kids are having none of it; I suppose when you’ve seen your friends murdered, being mocked by an NRAtv apparatchik or a Twitter “personality” is not nearly as devastating as those latter folks would hope it is.
The NRA was clearly hoping to do what it’s always done, which is to ride out the immediate outrage until it was over, with the tried-and-true one-two punch of “thoughts and prayers” and “it’s too soon.” But again, the kids weren’t having it, and unfortunately for the NRA, a bunch of well-spoken, laser-focused teenagers with a legitimate grievance regarding gun violence plays better than a bunch of screaming, angry guntoters who want to sell the idea the way to solve the problem of people shooting up schools with assault rifles is to force teachers to arm themselves.
3. Does this mean that we’re finally at the bend in the curve where gun manufacturers and/or fetishists don’t in fact hold the legislative process in thrall? Nope! The NRA still has a huge amount on money and GOP primary voters are still reactionary and it’s still several months until November and even further to January. We will see whether people, particularly young people, decide that it’s easier to march than vote, and whether the young marchers and protesters end up being representative of the young vote (this is where I trot out the curious statistic that in the first presidential election after 18 year olds were given the vote, the kids, the hippie generation, voted for Nixon. 2018 is not 1972 in all sorts of ways, but the question is who actually gets out to the ballot box in November).
The march was a sign and perhaps a portent of November, but signs and portents can be wrong. In practical terms, what matters is the vote. The NRA is reduced to spitting on teenagers at the moment, but it’s patient and it has a long-term plan and it knows March (and marches) ain’t November. So, the moral here is: Kids, make sure you’re registered to vote and then vote.
4. With that said, another leavening perspective, which is that the teens aren’t going anywhere, and they’re not getting more conservative with age. Trump didn’t win the popular vote and the GOP can’t win in Congress without gerrymandering, and the last two years has energized entire swathes of the voting public never to vote for the GOP again, at least on the national level. I mean, it’s worked that way for me — I wasn’t a regular GOP voter ever, but I’ve voted for a few here and there. Now there’s literally no chance I’ll vote for another GOP candidate for state or national office because there’s nothing in the party’s current political ethos that isn’t nihilism and bigotry. And I’m a 48 year-old straight white dude with money, i.e., the GOP’s natural constituency. The kids and the women and the minorities and the queer (and many of the people who love any or all of the above) are even further into the “oh hell no” column than I am, when it comes to the GOP and what passes for conservatism these days.
It doesn’t mean that the 2018 vote is lost for the GOP (or the NRA, which has most of the GOP in its pocket, among other interest groups). As I noted above, there’s a difference between marching and voting. And as an example I don’t ever see where I live nudging into the Democratic column, either now or for the foreseeable future. But in the long run, these kids aren’t ever going to forget who only offered “thoughts and prayers” when they were getting murdered as teenagers, and who mocked them for protesting because their friends and schoolmates were murdered. These things tend to stick with you. And that’s only one legitimate grievance they have.
Mind you, this is why the GOP’s revanchists are making hay while the sun shines; they know it’s not going to last. Just one more Supreme Court justice! they cry. For my part, I’m looking forward to this iteration of the GOP and “conservatism” getting the punt. Yesterday’s march may or may not be a harbinger of the 2018 elections, but it is a reminder that time will not stand still, and that one may still hope for better days ahead. The kids who marched deserve that. As do the rest of us.
28 thoughts on “About That March”
Notes:
1. Remember to be polite to each other. Thanks.
2. Before someone notes it, yes, I’m aware that firearm violence generally is low and that’s also historically low (for the US). It’s also, of course, super-high compared to elsewhere in the world. And in particular no one shoots up schools like we do here in the US. There’s lots of ways of looking at the statistics and the real-world practical effects of gun violence. Let’s not actually make this comment thread about slinging stats at each other, please.
3. Also a reminder that I personally don’t have a problem with people owning firearms; lots of people do where I live and it’s never been an issue for me. With that said, I think the argument that “The 2nd Amendment means I get to have an assault rifle just because” is tendentious. Basically, if you’re going to try to model my thoughts on gun ownership, if you’re assuming they’re hard on either side you’re likely to be wrong. Keep that in mind as you chat.
4. As a final note: If you’ve come here to mock the teens at the center of the march, you should probably keep moving.
When we did our walk out here where I teach (a small liberal arts college), one of my students asked me what they could do. I essentially told them what you said above: register to vote and then VOTE. I pointed out to them that all the politicos really care about is getting voted in, and if they see which way the wind is blowing, they will turn on a dime to get those votes. I am curious to see if this movement can translate into voting (and I have all my fingers crossed and my toes, too).
Very well said. Here we see a million high school kids who probably wouldn’t have voted when they turned 18. Of those who would vote, most would do so with little thought to who exactly they were voting for. Most would vote for whomever their parents liked.
Now that will change. These are young people who have made themselves part of the political process. These are young people who will be going to the polls with the aim of voting out the GOP.
I, for one, couldn’t be more pleased. :)
These kids will be part of the blue wave coming!
I’m so proud of all the kids who marched today. The sentiment for the past couple of years against gun violence feels like a kettle about to go off. Only time will tell how the votes turn out but young people these days are increasingly calling out BS when they see it.
“. . . the curious statistic that in the first presidential election after 18 year olds were given the vote, the kids, the hippie generation, voted for Nixon.”
It’s only curious if you weren’t a hippie back then. I know that retrospectives in film and TV — mostly written, I suspect, by people who were still in diapers in the late sixties — give the impression that everybody was into peace and love and all that back then. But the reality was that short-cropped “straight people” far outnumbered us long-haired “freaks.”
Also, Nixon campaigned as the guy who could stop the war, and the war was what everybody was marching against. His “secret plan” was a con job, of course, but an awful lot of Americans were suckered into believing it.
A lot like the way an awful lot of today’s Americans fell for Trump’s BS.
True fact: those who marched did stop the war. Better, they ended the draft that sent poor kids off to die while the comfortable got their deferments and stayed home. The kids who are marching now can make their schools safe again, if the keep their eyes on the prize. And maybe we’ll get a rebirth of American democracy, which would be a good thing.
Good column, btw. After all the shhotings I thought, “What is going on with these families shooting up each other?” And school shootings are mad, “sickening.” It is long overdue for standing-up to gun violence in the U.S. My children are out of school but if I did have school-age children, I would be worried for their safety. Please, parents, go fight for, “New Gun Laws!” I am so proud of this young generation for pushing for change, they are not idly standing by like so many “do.”
The 2nd amendment was put in place so that a militia could be formed to defend the USA from the British invading via Canada and taking back your country. Well guess what, we’re not going to do that, so the 2nd amendmemt is obsolete.
There is no excuse to own a firearm of any sort that shoots a calibre of military ammunition. Ban 5.56 and 7.62 nato ammunition sizes. It means you can still have your shotguns and a range of rfile calibres for everything from squirrel to buffalo gun, just you won’t need more than 5 rounds. No one is fooled by the argument that you ‘need’ an assault rifle. Besides, if you want to defend your home a shotgun is a much better bet in enclosed spaces.
What this means is that GOP will redouble its efforts to suppress voters, especially students.
It’s not enough to vote. You also have to make sure GOP’s industrial strength cheating programs, ones that they’ve honed for many years now, are not going to be effective. That requires coordinated effort across multiple states with people in charge who know exactly what to do about it, and how to anticipate GOP’s counter moves. The modus operandi is to pass voter suppression laws so close to the actual vote that they can’t be overturned before the vote is done. It’s very hard to fight that to begin with, and gerrymandering, packing courthouses, city councils, state senates etc. with GOP party loyalists is how they keep on doing it year after year.
This is not going to be over in just one election cycle. It’ll take a long time until the GOP cancer is removed.
” I wasn’t a regular GOP voter ever, but I’ve voted for a few here and there. Now there’s literally no chance I’ll vote for another GOP candidate for state or national office because there’s nothing in the party’s current political ethos that isn’t nihilism and bigotry.”
I feel the same. I’ve voted for a few GOP candidates in the past (John Kasich in the last Pres. Primary) but don’t see it in the future. My current Congressman is Bob Latta (OH) who has taken about $20,000 from the NRA. I will support whoever the Dems nominate to run against him both with my vote and a campaign contribution.
I would have thought that when that nutcase shot at the GOP Congressmen at softball practice that they would realize the there was a gun problem, but even that didn’t seem to penetrate their brains. I guess the only thing that will is when they start getting tossed out of Congress by the voters.
Let’s hope it happens soon. I’m getting tired of being considered and expendable target.
I wound up listening to the DC program most of the afternoon, and on heartening thing was that the speakers emphasized voting, and part of the proceedings was people ranging the crowds registering people (when appropriate).
I will be very surprised if their fervor abates over the summer.
Thanks for the hopefulness. As a teacher of 5th graders, I am infuriated at how callously our politicians have ignored children getting murdered to side with the NRA. We cannot run them out of office soon enough. I vote. I always vote. And I will never vote for politicians who ignore the killing of children and chose to do nothing about it.
I have a 13 year old who was in second grade at the time of Sandy Hook. We went to the march in my city where 20K turned up. The second amendment has only been a SCOTUS upheld individual right since District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008 (Antonin Scalia ,John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito). We need to fix it. Anyway, these kids need to vote and become single issue voters for a cycle or two and vote against any NRA A ratings in the their districts. Not hard because the A+ rating usually goes with a lot of other anti democratic baggage. They are certainly something to be proud of. Democracy in action.
“Revanchists” is a lovely, crunchy word that I now have in my arsenal. ;)
In my middle sized town, we had about 3,000 people show up! I am an old lefty, so I have been to many a march. Here are some impressions. This was one of the best organized rallies and marches I have ever been to. Everything happened on time and smoothly. This was all organized and ran by local high school students. They thought of everything, from accessibility, to cleanup! There were many conservatives and military personnel walking with old radicals. There was just about every student within the whole town. I have never seen so many teenagers so fired up! They were both joyful at being together, and angry at the powers that be. And yes they all registered to vote, and promised not to forget to vote in any and all elections. Not since the anti-war protests in the early 70’s have I been this moved, or hopeful.
We marched here in Los Angeles, and besides seeing a lot of people we were surprised by the number of groups trying to get everyone registered to vote. Not just kids either, but everyone. We got buttonholed (buttonheld?) at least four times, and passed another four or five booths staffed with people registering others.
If I was a betting man I’d say the Republicans are about to get a shellacking. Mind you, I live in a very blue state, so others are going to have a different experience, but if the Democrats were as active everywhere else as they were here, then a blue wave is indeed coming.
A lot of the marches have had voter registration at the starting points. And the kids are pointing out that many of them are nearing voting age. I think this cohort is very clear that voting is key.
I’m very proud of the kids for actively broadening the debate to keep it from just focusing on school shooting, and include gun violence in the community, especially in inner cities. They are thoughtful and articulate, and understand the need for inclusiveness. I also love that they stayed away from having politicians and celebrities as speakers.
As someone who grew up in the 60s, I’m thrilled to see kids taking to the streets again – and even more thrilled to see them now getting support from parents, teachers. and the wider community.
I had lost hope after Sandy Hook. I thought to myself if the slaughter of six yr olds does not move the needle on this issue what ever will? Seeing these kids gives me hope back. I am so proud of them and so ashamed of the adults who try to denigrate them. Hopefully we are witnessing the beginning of a turning of the tide on this issue and can have some sanity on it.
Look for the NRA to start their own youth movement, with kids shouting “Try to take away our guns, we will vote you out!”
In their dreams, if nowhere else.
The NRA’s usual tactic when dealing with angry survivors tearfully calling for gun control is to be condescendingly magnanimous, along the lines of “Let’s be kind to them, they’re understandably unhinged right now, but just because something bad happened to them doesn’t mean we should let clearly irrational people make policy decisions.” and then just ignore them until things blow over.
But that isn’t working this time because the kids are very clearly not being irrational — so clearly so that their next angle of attack was “Those have to be paid actors, because nobody who’s gone through what those kids ALLEGEDLY did can possibly have it that much together”.
They have absolutely no counterargument left, so they’re attacking the messengers in any way they can — because discrediting the messengers is all they can bring to bear. And it’s backfiring spectacularly.
All good points . . . two things though.
First, the NRA point (and no, I’m not a member):
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/16/nra-money-isnt-why-gun-control-efforts-are-failing-commentary.html
Second, I’m still not hearing things that might make a difference. I applaud the civic involvement, but so far (as you say) it’s just demonstrations with the hope they translate into votes (so, you know, a power-play without a set plan).
It’s not just that people are focusing on the guns (ban, ban, ban) but that even on the gun front, I’d be a lot more optimistic if we were talking registration as opposed to banning, and training, and insurance requirements, and harsher penalties for gun crimes (stop plea bargaining gun crimes to lesser offenses, a problem in Chicago, for instance), and more effective background checks, and probably things we don’t even know yet because we’re not having this supposed “conversation”. Side notes: funny how “conversation” has turned into something one only does with people they agree with.
Want to still ban? Sure, go ahead, but at least say it’s only a feel-good thing until we actually do something useful. You’re still going to piss off gun owners, but at least you won’t be using misguided hope for political advantage.
Truthfully, you have to engage people like me and demonstrations won’t help because I’m already moved by the tragedy and already think we “should do something”. I’m just skeptical one-sided conversations will come up with something I can support.
Meanwhile:
http://freebeacon.com/issues/march-lives-now-operating-dark-money-nonprofit-advocacy-group/
[Deleted for uselessness — JS]
disperser@2:53pm: I have heard most of the issues you raised being mentioned, and even debated–maybe we’re listening to different people? In any case, I agree that we need to keep the focus on exactly what needs to be done, which includes (but, as you point out, is not limited to) selective and careful banning of certain weapons and/or weapon-accessories; however, I find it hard to say that the “ban all guns!” side is the problem, or even a major part of the problem, when the “more guns!” side is offering the truly idiotic notion that arming teachers as the answer . . . or even part of the answer, in my opinion.
The extremist sides of the argument may be trying to limit the conversation; I’d say that the “more guns!” extremist side appears to be the one running scared, on some level because its usual diversionary tactics aren’t working.
I am very gratified to see this level of engagement, but I’m worried that successful efforts for meaningful gun control will be almost literally a punch in the dick to the same white guys who turned out for Trump. There are more of us than there are of them, but they can still turn their feelings of victimization into a lot of damage for everyone else while they’re on the way down.
“quislings” — you made my day!
I took a bit of a detour into Conservative Facebook yesterday, and one thing that fascinates me is how desperate they are to paint David Hogg as a Bad Kid. One was a video where he’s talking to two other people and, frankly, he says “fuck” a lot, and it’s edited down so it’s pretty much a barrage of him saying “fuck”, and then they’re all, “See what an awful, disrespectful person he is! How dare he!”
So that’s their current tactic. We’ll see how it plays.
It’s disheartening to hear the GOP say “Oh, those poor kids. Their grief is being politicized. “. Um, last I heard, turning thoughts into actions was at the core of the democratic process.
I think that “thought” is the core issue. Rather than be open to actual debate, the pundits prefer the shouting matches and muttered retorts featured on the news. So nothing ever really changes unless change is forced upon them. I would love to hear a politician of any party invite his or her colleagues to brainstorm an issue rather than spew carefully crafted sound chunks.