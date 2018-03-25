Uncategorized Sunset, 3/25/18 March 25, 2018 John Scalzi3 Comments A reminder we do live in a beautiful world, although sometimes we need to look up to remember. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
3 thoughts on “Sunset, 3/25/18”
It’s the only one we have.
Lovely. Is it feeling more like spring, now?
Always glad to see sunsets, sunrises, snow, and cat pictures. Keep them coming.