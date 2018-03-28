Uncategorized

Reminder: Signed/Personalized Copies of Head On Still Available Through Subterranean Press

John Scalzi3 Comments

But you need to hurry as I am traveling up there in a week to do the signing/personalizing. And also, frankly, there are a limited number and that number is shrinking, so if you want one (or two! or five!) then you should really place an order very soon.

Here’s the link to pre-order. Get to it! Or live in regret! Forever!

(Uhhhh, unless you’ll be at one of the cities on my tour, in which case I’ll sign your book there. But still.)

3 thoughts on “Reminder: Signed/Personalized Copies of Head On Still Available Through Subterranean Press

  2. Nice to see you’re coming to the Twin Cities. Shame they didn’t have you stop in at Uncle Hugo’s, though. Oldest surviving SF bookstore in the country!

  3. Mine should be in the mail one of these days. That’s about the level of precision Subterranean Press gives for shipping dates. They also don’t answer email. Their products are so nice though.

