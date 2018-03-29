Uncategorized

In Which Amber Benson and Wil Wheaton Talk About Narrating Head On + Audio Excerpt Mashup

John Scalzi5 Comments

Over on the Verge today, there’s a piece up about the audio version of Head On, which like its predecessor Lock In will have two narrators: Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson. Wil and Amber talk about narrating a book whose main character’s gender is unknown to them (because it’s also unknown to me, the author — I intentionally decided not to gender Chris Shane before I started writing the first book). The article also features an audio excerpt that mashes up Wil and Amber’s narration, which is, honestly, pretty damn cool. If I were you I would click through just to hear that, but what Wil and Amber have to say about the book and their interpretations of it is pretty interesting too.

Also: Hey! Wil and Amber are doing versions of Head On! How cool is that? You can pre-order their respective audio versions from Audible (here’s the link for Amber’s version; here’s the link for Wil’s). Also, remember you can get a signed and personalized version of the printed version from Subterranean Press; and if you just want a signed version (no personalization) Barnes & Noble’s got a few they’ll let you have.

5 thoughts on “In Which Amber Benson and Wil Wheaton Talk About Narrating Head On + Audio Excerpt Mashup

  1. Yes to everything here! Yes to wil and amber, and yes to genderless main characters! I was going to read this anyway but now I’m moving it up the list to next in line! I’ve been toying with the idea of ungendered characters in writing. I have one short thing where the main character remains unidentified.
    I love this…
    Maybe you should consider keeping it a mystery and get someone with a very androgynous voice?

  2. I listened to Wil’s version when the book came out and Amber’s two years later. The story works beautifully either way. Really looking forward to the new book.

  3. For Lock In I got both the audible versions and can attest that they both were very well done. What I found interesting is that when I listened to Wil’s version Chris came through as definitely male, while listening to Ambers made Chris obviously female. I am anxiously awaiting the release of Head On Kindle and Audible in the coming weeks.
    Thanks again, John

  5. Funny, I just re-read Lock In and always considered Chris male. And black. (That’s probably me stereotyping based on his fathers’ career in basketball.)

    Can’t say *why* I make the ‘male’ assumption.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s