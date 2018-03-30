Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/30/18

John Scalzi17 Comments

On this Good Friday, here are some good books and ARCs for you to admire. What here would you like on your own shelves? Share in the comments!

17 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/30/18

  4. Kill the Farm Boy looks like one of those works with the potential to be either awesome or awful.

  9. Mary Robinette Koval is a name I’ve heard before… Calculating Stars is an interesting concept, too.

  10. I care not one whit about your ARCs but this is awe-inspiringly beautiful. Did you really catch the green flash, or was it edited?

  11. The Vorrh… I’ve had that lying on the floor by the bed for weeks now. Can’t really pick it up to go on with it, don’t know quite why…

    Some books I just hit a stopping point and can’t go on. Sometimes an author I’ve always liked a lot, they start a new thing, I can’t get along with the new thing at all. Go figure!?

  13. Kill the Farm Boy is definitely an intriguing title. Also I’ll read anything by Mary Robinette Kowal.

