Consuming Fire UK Cover Reveal + Head On Gender Thoughts

First, hey, look: Here’s the UK cover to The Consuming Fire!

Ooooh, pretty.

Bella Pagan, my Tor UK editor, writes about it here, and specifically does a shoutout to cover designer Lisa Brewster for her work. Which pleases me: Always give credit where credit is due, I say.

Also today, a piece I wrote on writing Lock In and Head On protagonist Chris Shane is up on the Tor/Forge blog, specifically about what it’s like to write a character when you’ve decided that you don’t know their gender, and how the universe of Lock In/Head On has an impact on how its characters think about gender, politically and otherwise. Go check it out.