First, hey, look: Here’s the UK cover to The Consuming Fire!
Ooooh, pretty.
Bella Pagan, my Tor UK editor, writes about it here, and specifically does a shoutout to cover designer Lisa Brewster for her work. Which pleases me: Always give credit where credit is due, I say.
Also today, a piece I wrote on writing Lock In and Head On protagonist Chris Shane is up on the Tor/Forge blog, specifically about what it’s like to write a character when you’ve decided that you don’t know their gender, and how the universe of Lock In/Head On has an impact on how its characters think about gender, politically and otherwise. Go check it out.
5 thoughts on “Consuming Fire UK Cover Reveal + Head On Gender Thoughts”
Pretty darn good blurb from WSJ, too!
Love the artwork, probably would prefer the title to be bigger than your name, but I see why it’s laid out that way.
Your description, in the Tor article, about gender, goes beyond what you said in your book tour in support of “Lock In” (Hi, Brookline Booksmith). I think that’s because you’re talking more about gender in a community where gender need not be significant. Some theories, for example, emphasize power so that the dominant (in our society, often those who identify as male) dictates how the weaker (in our society, often those who identify as female), and that a struggle exists over that power between these “haves” and “have nots.” (Your references to the fact that gender issues need not be bipolar captures, I think, an opportunity for a larger discussion.)
So your piece brings in perhaps what will become the central issue in stories about Chris, that of gender; you’re sneaky enough that you’ve investigated complicated topics before, whether of identity or of mercy, in the second and third books in the first arc of the “Old Man’s War” series.
This could be cool. Writers such as Joanna Russ and Roger Zelazny, among many others, have looked at the fluidity of gender in the context of a bipolar context. So what will people do in that community where others like Chris commune? Will those who identify as men fall back on our society’s traditional gender arrangement, investing power in men? Will the opposite be true for those who identify as women? Or (and this is my guess about where you are heading), what happens in a realm whether gender can be distinct and historical, like man/woman, or nonexistent. Others have done this before; so, what do you have in mind for us?
Looking good, Slick. Sorry, couldn’t resist.
I don’t have much of an opinion as to my gender, and people gender me differently based on how they read me, and I am fine with this. I thought it would be annoying, but actually it’s sorta fun, and it also shapes my understanding of how I relate to specific people a bit sometimes.
I am sad to report that I was originally confused because my brain thinks “Chris” is an unambiguously-male name, even though I have known at least one female “Chris”. (But my brain’s inability to process gender reliably is sort of memeworthy among people who know me, so.)