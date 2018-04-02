Uncategorized What The Hell, April Fool’s Snow Storm: A Photo Essay April 2, 2018 John Scalzi8 Comments It’s not like we needed more snow at the moment, it being April and all, harumph, harumph, but at least it’s pretty. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
8 thoughts on “What The Hell, April Fool’s Snow Storm: A Photo Essay”
Just as pretty here in Pittsburgh. Our dog is extraordinarily happy. Suspect your cat does not feel the same.
Love those snow photos. Yeah, we’ve had snow off and on for a week (and have more coming this afternoon), but it’s Wyoming, so when snow hits in April, people either shrug or go, “Huh, that’s kinda late this year!”
Haha We had a full on thunder snow with enough lightning for my 5 year old to threaten that she will punch it in the face.
Snow here at Eastercon in Harrogate. We will try to do better at Heathrow next year.
You keep that crap up ‘north.’ I finally decided March 29th that it was safe to take the liner out of my rain coat (what with it being in the mid-70s all week). It’s not difficult to put back in, but it seems wrong to need a liner after Easter in Alabama. Please note I didn’t remove it for most of March because March is actually as good a time for snow as any in here.
Is the Great Beast surveying its domain and snorting derisively?
That is a great “What the Hell?!” tail from the cat.
Snow. The unnecessary freezing of water. (Apologies to Carl Reiner)