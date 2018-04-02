Uncategorized

What The Hell, April Fool’s Snow Storm: A Photo Essay

John Scalzi8 Comments

It’s not like we needed more snow at the moment, it being April and all, harumph, harumph, but at least it’s pretty.

Birdbath with about four inches of snow on it.

Snow filled branches.

Closeup of snow in a branch crotch.

More snow-covered branches.

Sugar the cat looks out on the snow, not entirely happily.

8 thoughts on “What The Hell, April Fool’s Snow Storm: A Photo Essay

  2. Love those snow photos. Yeah, we’ve had snow off and on for a week (and have more coming this afternoon), but it’s Wyoming, so when snow hits in April, people either shrug or go, “Huh, that’s kinda late this year!”

  5. You keep that crap up ‘north.’ I finally decided March 29th that it was safe to take the liner out of my rain coat (what with it being in the mid-70s all week). It’s not difficult to put back in, but it seems wrong to need a liner after Easter in Alabama. Please note I didn’t remove it for most of March because March is actually as good a time for snow as any in here.

