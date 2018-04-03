The Summer Kills: “Collide”

My brain is a bit scrambled today, so in lieu of subjecting you to unintelligible babble, here, have this pretty nifty song by the new band The Summer Kills, which features my pal Matthew Ryan on vocals. It’s called “Collide,” and if you like Achtung Baby/Zooropa-era U2, this will be your new jam:

If you enjoyed this song, their upcoming album Last Night We Became Swans is available for pre-order at Bandcamp. I’ve heard the whole thing and it’s terrific, and very much of a piece with this lead single. Well worth getting.