So @laurenalexg and I both did a double take last night, thinking we saw a photo @scalzi hanging in a restaurant. This is some serious Altered Carbon shit. pic.twitter.com/hSIMwLwuFi
— Peter V. Brett (@PVBrett) April 5, 2018
No comment. NO COMMENT I SAID.
12 thoughts on “I Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny That I Am A Timeless Goofy Immortal”
Spooky funny.
=facepalm= They told you not to muck about with the time machine, but nooooooooooooooooooooo, you wouldn’t listen! Now we have this! The Time Patrol will get you if you keep this up! =D
This is how those time-travel-predestination-paradox stories always start, man.
I need to see a pic of you making that face. You should also consider wearing a similar, if not the same, helmet…
I notice if you rearrange Slezak you get Skalze. Pretty sloppy.
@ Jack Lint… Those immortals tend to forget that we ephemerals tend to catch on eventually…
Hmmm…ever thought about hair extensions, Mr. S? It’s..um..a look.
That’s eerie
You could travel back to take a funny picture, but you couldn’t take the time to attend Stephen Hawking’s time travelers Champagne party?
Leo Slezak was a world renown opera singer and father to Tony award winning actor Walter Slezak who was, in turn, father to actor Erika Slezak winner of 6 Daytime Emmy awards. Not sure about Walter but I’m fairly certain I saw Erika make that same face a few times over the years.
Can you confirm or deny that you are a morphing timeless goofy immortal?
Drew: He hasn’t traveled back YET! Soon enough he’ll do that and then any trace of my comment and yours will disappear from memory.
Wait, a “large cash fine?”