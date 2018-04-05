Uncategorized

I Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny That I Am A Timeless Goofy Immortal

John Scalzi12 Comments

No comment. NO COMMENT I SAID.

12 thoughts on “I Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny That I Am A Timeless Goofy Immortal

  2. =facepalm= They told you not to muck about with the time machine, but nooooooooooooooooooooo, you wouldn’t listen! Now we have this! The Time Patrol will get you if you keep this up! =D

  6. @ Jack Lint… Those immortals tend to forget that we ephemerals tend to catch on eventually…

  9. You could travel back to take a funny picture, but you couldn’t take the time to attend Stephen Hawking’s time travelers Champagne party?

  10. Leo Slezak was a world renown opera singer and father to Tony award winning actor Walter Slezak who was, in turn, father to actor Erika Slezak winner of 6 Daytime Emmy awards. Not sure about Walter but I’m fairly certain I saw Erika make that same face a few times over the years.

    Can you confirm or deny that you are a morphing timeless goofy immortal?

  11. Drew: He hasn’t traveled back YET! Soon enough he’ll do that and then any trace of my comment and yours will disappear from memory.

