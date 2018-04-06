Spoiler: I’m fine.
For the last few days I’ve been having a bit of a low grade pain in my chest that wasn’t really going away. I mentioned it to Krissy last night, who informed me I’d be calling to schedule a doctor’s appointment this morning, and this morning, when I indeed called to schedule my appointment and ran down my symptoms to them, they said, “You know what, maybe just go ahead and get yourself to the ER.” Which was not precisely encouraging, I have to say.
Nevertheless, off I went to the ER, to get pricked and prodded and EKG’d and x-rayed and so on and so forth. And the good news is: I’m fine, my heart is fine, everything appears to be largely groovy and there’s nothing even remotely life-threatening going on with me. The less good news is they have no idea why I’ve been having chest pains, so I still have to schedule a doctor’s appointment on Monday and get a stress test and possibly other stuff. It’s probably an alien growing in my chest cavity, which means that if you come visit me on tour and sit in the front row, I can’t guarantee you won’t get wet. Bring a tarp.
Bearing in mind that I was in a hospital ER room with needles in my arm and wearing a hospital gown because of a weird pain in my chest, the experience was oddly mellow and, if not precisely enjoyable, not horrible either. I mostly was just plopped on the hospital bed reading Twitter or napping, and every once in a while someone would come in to check that I hadn’t expired while I waited on the doctor. Honestly I’ve had worse afternoons.
In any event, I’m home now and everything is fine. I’m not dead! And on the way home, I picked up some Pepto-Bismol. Seems to be working. Let’s see how it goes.
24 thoughts on “How I Spent My Afternoon”
best wishes, take care
I hope everything is ok and am sending you good thoughts. LOTS of good thoughts. Hopefully it’s just an alien and not something worse.
I’m glad you and your heart are all right.
Urk! My wife had similar problems, and after a lot of tests and stuff, they came up with Pulmonary Hypertension – which is hard to diagnose. This was in Utah, and required her to be on supplemental oxygen 24/7. We moved to Olympic Peninsula/WA for the lower elevation, which resulted in not needing the oxy…for about three years.
The need for oxy 24/7 is back now. Just got back from a short Utah visit, and symptoms are worse there, so the move was a ‘good thing’ overall.
The advantage is that I always know where she is … just follow the tubes from the oxy machine. The bad news is that there is not really a good cure for it….
Hope this proves to be utterly trivial! Sending all best wishes. Also sending virtual cats — because cats have arcane powers to change the face of reality as we know it. So they can undoubtedly fix whatever ails you with the indomitable power of their minds.
I’m glad you’re ok, and went in. I ignored what my body was telling me and got to have open heart bypass surgery for my troubles. Have you done a lot of shoveling or something similar that would have stressed your pectoral muscles? If yes, ask them to check your vitamin D levels.
Best of luck to you
Thank you for making the right judgement call, John. I’ve often advised that it’s smarter to risk being a living hypochondriac than a dead stoic (which accounts for my being still around to say so).
And think of it this way: After such a thorough cardiovascular work-up, you can be reassured for many years to come that that area of health will probably be the least of your worries, and maybe you can survive in good health to 100 and fall apart all at once like Oliver Wendell Holmes’s Wonderful One-Horse Shay.
Good BP there
Since my 40’s (I’m 65 now), I’ve been to the ER about a half-dozen times for idiopathic chest pains. But with my family’s wretched cardiac history (going by that, I’m about five years past due for being dead), they’re not something I can ignore.
So glad they didn’t find anything dire.
Glad you’re okay! And I hope that this is all totally benign. The Pepto is curious. Wonder if it was reflux. Hmmm. I also hope the doctor has more answers for you soon!
In my case, after severe pain right behind my sternum (and heart tests), they discovered it was my gallbladder. Then when they went to take it out laparoscopically, it turned out it had attached itself to my intestines, so they had to put a 6-inch slice just below my rib cage.
Not that I’m hoping it’s your problem (perish the thought!), but just something else to check for.
Might just be a bit of gas- can hurt like all get out but not too threatening. I’m sicty and fit but have had it rarely but for decades. Glad you are ok
Glad you are doing ok, and getting this checked out! Costochondritis (inflammation of the cartilage in the chest) can also cause chest pain that mimics a heart attack and can be pretty scary. Usually goes away after a week or so of ibuprofen.
Not saying it’s this, just throwing another possibility out there.
Too much? Not enough? striracha on the latest burrito creation?
FOLLOW UP ON THIS. *stern look*
Heartburn feels like that. Zantac could help.
Burritoitus . . . definitely! Not fatal but extremely contagious.
I’ve been in that same situation. You’ve nailed it. The chill thing, I mean. It’s like you’re just there and they’re looking out for you and you just trust. I hope you are well.
Glad it was nothing serious!
As others have made suggestions, I’ll add mine. I had pleurisy several times as a teen. It’s sometimes pretty painful but there’s not much you can do about it. In fact, besides taking pain medication, the Mayo Clinic website says “Get plenty of rest. Find the position that causes you the least discomfort and try to stay in it.” I suspect this isn’t what you’ve got, but as it does involve chest pain, I thought it couldn’t hurt saying so. I hope you feel better.
Glad it wasn’t anythng serious. Glad you listened to your wife!
I had the exact same experience at roughly the same age. With the same results. I know take Omeprizole (generic Prilosec) once a day.
As other have suggested it might well BE burrito-itis.
Best luck for good recovery.