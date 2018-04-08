As one does. This photo was taken at the Subterranean Press warehouse last week, while I was signing and personalizing pre-orders of Head On. Why did they have a clown nose? Maybe because they’re a fun-loving lot! Or maybe because they have a basement clown abattoir filled with body parts. Maybe both! Anyway, here you go. I think it doesn’t look half bad on me.
Also thank you to everyone for their kind words and messages, regarding my trip to the hospital on Friday. I’m happy to say I’m feeling generally much improved, which I suspect is down to the Pepto Bismol. Fear not, I’m still scheduling a doctor’s appointment for this week. Better safe than sorry. I also kept my weekend pretty basic and restful. The most strenuous thing I did was mock some dimwits on Twitter, which honestly wasn’t strenuous at all. I won’t go into detail about the mocking here (check my Twitter timeline for it, if you’re curious, it won’t be hard to find), except to say that the last couple of days left me with the firm belief that the concept of free speech, both as a constitutional right and a general ideal, sadly continues to be out of the grasp of many of those who choose to bleat about it online. And that’s a shame.
But enough about me. How was your weekend?
13 thoughts on “And Now, Almost Entirely to Shove the Picture of Me at the Hospital Down the Page a Bit, Here’s Me Wearing a Clown Nose”
Had a great weekend, Thanks. Saw Ready Player One today after a roast beef carvery lunch. Yesterday we took a road trip to Plymouth and ended up with a new Pixel 2 and Sony Experia XZ1.
My weekend has actually been pretty great.
Glad you’re feeling better! That is a good thing to keep doing!
I took a fall down the stairs and have been laid up.
My weekend was fairly decent. Went to Dayton for a small gaming convention. Got to play a little, met with some friends I haven’t seen in a while, and generally kicked back for a relaxing Saturday doing things that my wife isn’t interested in doing. She stayed home, visited with some friends, and watched a couple of movies she likes but bore me to death. A good weekend for both of us.
I hope the doctors figure out what your “problem” was and that it isn’t anything major.
We played Fiasco today. I highly recommend it. http://bullypulpitgames.com/games/fiasco/
Hope this reaches you well, and if not hope you feel better.
Maybe they were celebrating Red Nose Day a little early? :)
Went to see the doctor on Friday & he said I *don’t have cancer, so on the whole my weekend’s been pretty damned good. Not quite wrestling Scarlett Johansson & Jessica Alba in strawberry Jello good, but pretty damned close. =D
The nose is quite fetching.
I have spent much of my weekend sleeping.
In this outfit you look slot like your Father?
!!!
I do like the photo on this post much better than the prior one, I must say. Very glad that you are continuing to feel better – please keep that up!
My weekend has been a good one, thanks for asking. The elder kid came over yesterday with all her files and notes, and together we white-boarded out a detailed timeline of the three days leading up to her nuptials later this month, which we then converted to spreadsheet form (not quite a Gannt chart but close), so she is feeling slightly calmer at this point. Watching a professional project manager coordinate her wedding is an interesting and instructional experience.
Today was devoted to laundry, housecleaning and reading a book, all of which were very necessary. I am confident now that the health department will NOT, in fact, condemn my house, so I’ve got that going for me.
Best of luck at the follow-up medical stuff this week, sir, and thank you for taking care of yourself.
Really glad you’re feeling better. Had an awesome weekend with my GF, who has been away for two weeks assisting her daughter with some medical stuff. What is it with these freakin’ bodies of ours?! If only there was a way to make them better…and green. Hmm.
“We reviewed the lab work again, and found the cause of your problems: It seems you have a clown nose.”