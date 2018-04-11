Uncategorized Finally a True Sign of Spring April 11, 2018 John Scalzi9 Comments To wit, the lawncare people come to aerate and fertilize the yard. It’s a nice, sunny day, too! Let’s hope it sticks. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
9 thoughts on “Finally a True Sign of Spring”
Oh no! He saw his shadow!
We had a true sign of spring today. The guy who plows our snow came and took the sticks away from beside the driveway and put some grass seed on the spots where he ripped out chunks of turf during the winter.
It’s finally a nice day here in Chicago, two days after we got 2 inches of snow. Ah, April.
It’s a TRAP!
We still don’t have a lawn yet. Just mud, mud, mud.
So, when do the glacis and palisades get installed?
I come to you from Southern California where all we have are earthquakes. What is this “Spring” whereof you speak?
Meanwhile in the southern hemisphere… today is the first day this year I’ve turned on the heater in the bathroom during my shower, and the first day I turned on the heater in the car. Temperature today is supposed to reach 22C, which means I really should have put on thicker socks, and probably a longer-sleeved shirt. Oh well, it’s supposed to warm up to the low thirties by next week. Briefly.
The meteorologists say we’re going to have snow, Friday and Saturday, but it will probably melt next week.