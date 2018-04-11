Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 4/11/18

John Scalzi12 Comments

Oh, look, new books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound. That so rarely happens! So, anything here that tickles your fancy? Tell us all in the comments!

12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 4/11/18

  6. I’d like to have the Swift Chesapeake book. My wife grew up in Baltimore, and her father’s family were watermen on the Northern Neck of Virginia.

  7. It’s been a while since I preordered a hard copy book, but I cannot wait for my copy of Here There Be Gerblins.

  8. HEY THAT ADVENTURE ZONE IS LOOKIN REAL GOOD. If John F’n Scalzi is listening I’m going to make it my mission in life to get you on the show as a guest player.

  10. The Chesapeake Requiem looks cool. I live in Maryland and have been to Tangier Island – it’s a fascinating place. A lot of the small island communities in the Chesapeake are disappearing , either figuratively as younger generations move away, or literally as the islands erode.

