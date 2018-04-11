Oh, look, new books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound. That so rarely happens! So, anything here that tickles your fancy? Tell us all in the comments!
12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 4/11/18”
New book by Cargill, one of the screenwriters of Marvel’s Dr. Strange film? Yay!
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
The Long Sunset
Oh, new Jack McDevitt, awesome! And the Alex White novel sounds intriguing.
I assume the Earl Swift work is non-fiction! If so, it sounds fascinating.
I neeeeeed my copy of Here There Be Gerblins.
I’d like to have the Swift Chesapeake book. My wife grew up in Baltimore, and her father’s family were watermen on the Northern Neck of Virginia.
It’s been a while since I preordered a hard copy book, but I cannot wait for my copy of Here There Be Gerblins.
HEY THAT ADVENTURE ZONE IS LOOKIN REAL GOOD. If John F’n Scalzi is listening I’m going to make it my mission in life to get you on the show as a guest player.
Here There Be Gerblins? Ermahgerd!!
The Chesapeake Requiem looks cool. I live in Maryland and have been to Tangier Island – it’s a fascinating place. A lot of the small island communities in the Chesapeake are disappearing , either figuratively as younger generations move away, or literally as the islands erode.
New McDevitt? I’m there.
New McDevitt Academy novel (though I haven’t read all the others yet) and Chesapeake Requiem since I’ve lived in MD for nearly 21 years and spend a lot of time on a sailboat during the summer.