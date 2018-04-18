The only real problem with having a book release in April is that it increases the likelihood that I won’t be on hand to celebrate my wife’s birthday, which is today. And as it happens today I will be in Iowa City rather than home. Be that as it may, I want to take a moment to wish happy birthday to the person without whom my life would be far less bright and wonderful. There is not a day that does by that I literally do not take a moment to reflect on how much better my world is with her in it, and on this day above all, I think it’s a good thing to acknowledge all the ways I am improved by her presence and her wisdom and her love. She’s pretty great.
Happy birthday, Krissy. I love you!
Sorry you can’t be home for the big day. Happy birthday, Ms. Scalzi. Hope you enjoy it, and can look forward to a belated celebration when your wandering husband returns.
To quote the great Napoleon Dynamite: “Lucky”.
Happy birthday to Krissy!
Happy birthday, Mrs. S!
Happy Birthday, Krissy!!!
I hope your day is as beautiful as your face!
One of the sweetest things I’ve ever read. Krissy is a lucky lass.
Happy Birthday! (And that is one badass photo.)
Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife!
Happy birthday, Krissy!
A beautiful moment, John. Happy Birthday to your lovely Krissy!