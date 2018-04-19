It’s a very vertical view today, because I’m downtown in a major American city. I like it!
Tonight: 7pm in the Har Mar Barnes & Noble! Be there! Or don’t be, I guess. Although we’ll miss you and spend all our time talking about how much our life is incomplete without you.
(Note: We won’t actually do that)
6 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/19/18: Minneapolis”
John, do you ever get any writing done while you are on tour? Or is the energy diverted into meeting people & peforrming?
So, now that you’re there, what DOES Har Mar mean?
I wish we did not have to wait so long for your books to be released as paperbacks. Love your writing.
Good choice, staying somewhere Skyway connected in this so-called April we’ve been having. The temperatures don’t necessitate staying indoors at all costs like they do at other times of the year, but it’s still nice to avoid wading through the melting slush we’ve been buried under.
I’ll do my darndest, but dammit, I’ve got other commitments too!
Enjoy the fine weather, have a stroll down to the river while you’re in Minneapolis.
It’s from the name of the builders Har-old and Mar-ie Slawik.
It stuck because it honestly just sounds like a name from around here.