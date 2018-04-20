Overlooking Pershing Square. Nifty. And if you don’t think the photo has the required amount of parking garage , know that there’s a parking lot directly under the square. It’s there, all right. It’s just subtle.
No events today or tomorrow but I will be at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Sunday, where at 10:30 I will be in conversation with a fellow named Wil Wheaton. I looked him up on Wikipedia. He seems nice. I think I’ll try to engage him on the subject of burritos. If you are in or near Los Angeles on the day, you should totally be there. I will also be signing books! And possibly stealing golf carts.
8 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/20: Los Angeles”
That’s so cool that you get to hang out with Wil. He seems like a stand-up guy. I’ve been a fan of his for ages, which is why I always get your audiobooks when he reads them! It’s a whole “you got your chocolate in my peanut butter” moment. Lol.
I am flying to Los Angeles tomorrow (yay!) but I won’t be there on Sunday (boo!) but it’s because I am going on a cruise (yay!) but not the JoCoCruise (boo!) but still, I’ll get to enjoy summer weather after this never-ending New England winter (yay! x1000).
Well, that was an emotional roller coaster. I am genuinely bummed about missing the conversation with Wil, though – that’s going to be awesome. Also, when do we get to see a John Scalzi cameo on Big Bang Theory? It’s about time that happened, right?
Wow, this is a great looking spot.
Tell Wil that /r/startrek says hi, lol ;)
Burritos in parking garages maybe ?
Churros, I’d think….
I’ve been watching the first season of Dark Matter. And at times, the first season of Star Trek: TNG. That Will Wheaton dude grew up to be a bad guy.
I think you should bring Wil one of your burritos. You might want to wait until the end of the interview to give it to him, though.
Welcome back to L.A. Wish I could get to the talk on Sunday but it’s looking like a no-go. Loved Head On, great story, and I have given it two listens this week and Wil said it exactly the same way BOTH TIMES. Amazing!