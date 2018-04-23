Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 4/23/18: St. Louis

John Scalzi7 Comments

Inspiring, no? I’m in a hotel where the window looks out to the interior, and also to a wall. But you know what? The room’s nice enough, and that’s fine.

Tonight: I am at the St. Louis County Library! Everything starts at 7pm! Come on down, Missouri! I want to see all of you.

Tomorrow: I am in New York City, at the venerable Strand Bookstore, also at 7pm. It will be my first time ever doing an event there. I am very excited about that.

7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/23/18: St. Louis

  3. Clearly, points should be docked for not at least swiping a golf cart and parking it in the hallway before photo time…

  7. Scratching my head, trying to figure out the story behind a Very Weird Design Choice.

    Blue-Skying: Your hotel was rehabbed from an old police station, that window used to be a one-way mirror, and you’re sleeping in a former interrogation room. (Is the furniture bolted to the floor?)

