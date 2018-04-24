Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 4/24/18: New York City

John Scalzi

Actually more out the window, since I slipped the cell phone out the sill to get the street view. Hello, Manhattan!

Tonight: 7pm! The Strand! Come see me! Don’t let me be alone!

Tomorrow: I’m down in DC at the the Politics and Prose Wharf store. Also 7pm. Come see me in our nation’s capital! Bring everyone you know!

3 thoughts on "View From a Hotel Window, 4/24/18: New York City

  1. That’s a great view! And a sparkling day. You really timed your visit correctly! Have a great time at the Strand, and don’t get lost in the aisles (unless you want to.) Do you ever return from a book tour with a satchel full of books?

  3. Well that view is MUCH better than the one StL gave you (sorry ’bout that!)
    And goodness, you’re literally living on the edge with no case for that phone!

    -Sally

