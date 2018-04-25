Honestly it’d be better if that stupid dome wasn’t in the way, blocking my view of everything.
Tonight: I’m at Politics and Prose at the Wharf, at 7pm. Please come! I understand we may be having the event near a wharf, but I can’t say for certain. Please come with life preservers, or alternately, just bring yourself and everyone you know.
Tomorrow: Home! And a few days of sleep. But then on Monday at 6:30, I’ll be having my final event of the tour at the Troy-Miami County Library, in Troy, Ohio. Which I can drive to! In my own car, even! Yay!
7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 4/25/18: Washington DC”
“better if that stupid dome wasn’t in the way”
The stupidity is all UNDER THE DOME.
I know what you mean. Next time the flying saucers invade, that dome gets it first.
Don’t tell “certain people” it looks like an erect nipple, otherwise in all their purity of thought and deed they’ll order it demolished.
Bonus: that road near the bottom of the frame is frequently a parking lot.
Count your blessings. Next week they’re installing the neon “Trump” sign across the top. With glitter.
I’m at the DC Politics and Prose. See you soon!
I admire your response to the JDA fan who came to your signing.