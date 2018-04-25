Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 4/25/18: Washington DC

Honestly it’d be better if that stupid dome wasn’t in the way, blocking my view of everything.

Tonight: I’m at Politics and Prose at the Wharf, at 7pm. Please come! I understand we may be having the event near a wharf, but I can’t say for certain. Please come with life preservers, or alternately, just bring yourself and everyone you know.

Tomorrow: Home! And a few days of sleep. But then on Monday at 6:30, I’ll be having my final event of the tour at the Troy-Miami County Library, in Troy, Ohio. Which I can drive to! In my own car, even! Yay!

  3. Don’t tell “certain people” it looks like an erect nipple, otherwise in all their purity of thought and deed they’ll order it demolished.

  5. Count your blessings. Next week they’re installing the neon “Trump” sign across the top. With glitter.

