Uncategorized

View Not From a Hotel Window 4/26/18: Bradford, OH

John Scalzi3 Comments

And there’s a very nice sunset to welcome me home. 

There is one more event, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, on Monday at 6:30, but it’s one I can drive to from my house. So for all the people who came to see me in all the places I had to fly and train to and from, thank you! Nearly every single one of you were fabulous.

And now I’m gonna sleep for a couple of days.

3 thoughts on “View Not From a Hotel Window 4/26/18: Bradford, OH

  3. @crickettshouse – read back in John’s Twitter feed. I think it was on the 24th.

    John, enjoy being home. One of these days I’ll get to see you in Atlanta (or Charlotte or Birmingham or Chattanooga or some nearby city).

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s