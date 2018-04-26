And there’s a very nice sunset to welcome me home.
There is one more event, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, on Monday at 6:30, but it’s one I can drive to from my house. So for all the people who came to see me in all the places I had to fly and train to and from, thank you! Nearly every single one of you were fabulous.
And now I’m gonna sleep for a couple of days.
3 thoughts on “View Not From a Hotel Window 4/26/18: Bradford, OH”
Thanks for coming to DC. The short story was GREAT! We needed that!
Nearly? I sense stories (that you obviously won’t reveal here).
@crickettshouse – read back in John’s Twitter feed. I think it was on the 24th.
John, enjoy being home. One of these days I’ll get to see you in Atlanta (or Charlotte or Birmingham or Chattanooga or some nearby city).