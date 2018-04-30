Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 4/30/18

John Scalzi8 Comments

I’m catching up on quite a few new books and ARCs that arrived at the Scalzi Compound while I was on tour. Here’s the first batch for this week, and there are some gems. See anything you like? Tell us in the comments!

  1. Ted Chiang is a real treasure, and this Stories of Your Life looks like a lovely edition.

    BTW, it was great seeing you in DC last week!

    Tim

  2. Obelisk Gate? Is it a special edition or something? That book’s been out for a couple years.

  4. I’m definitely curious about An Absolutely Remarkable Thing. I’ve been following Hank for over a decade, but a novel is so different from anything he’s done before that I don’t really know what to expect.

  7. For those who don’t know, Ted Chiang’s Novella by the same name was the story behind the movie Arrival.

  8. Eagerly awaiting the early reviews for Mr. Green-the-younger’s book. I have it queued up on Audible ready to pull the trigger if I hear good or even less than bad things about it from reliable sources.

