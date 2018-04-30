I’m catching up on quite a few new books and ARCs that arrived at the Scalzi Compound while I was on tour. Here’s the first batch for this week, and there are some gems. See anything you like? Tell us in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 4/30/18”
Ted Chiang is a real treasure, and this Stories of Your Life looks like a lovely edition.
BTW, it was great seeing you in DC last week!
Tim
Obelisk Gate? Is it a special edition or something? That book’s been out for a couple years.
Let’s find out what Kat’s doing!
I’m definitely curious about An Absolutely Remarkable Thing. I’ve been following Hank for over a decade, but a novel is so different from anything he’s done before that I don’t really know what to expect.
I’m dying to read Kat Richardson’s BLOOD ORBIT.
!!! A new book by Yoss? Yes please! His stories are a treat, and the publisher, Restless Books, is top-notch.
For those who don’t know, Ted Chiang’s Novella by the same name was the story behind the movie Arrival.
Eagerly awaiting the early reviews for Mr. Green-the-younger’s book. I have it queued up on Audible ready to pull the trigger if I hear good or even less than bad things about it from reliable sources.