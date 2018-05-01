First of May, First of May

And you know what that means!

In this case, it means me slaughtering Jonathan Coulton’s classic song with my own one-take version!

(Note: If you’ve never heard this song, it, uhhhh, has profanity.)

And here’s the original, if you want to hear an actual professional do it, along with some pretty groovy ASL translation:

Also, hey, did you know that Jonathan Coulton is now a Tony Award nominee? It happened today! First of May! What a fabulous day. Congratulations to him. I hope that man with a tan shar-pei is especially nice to him today.