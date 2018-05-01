Spare a moment in your day to think upon my (now) old office chair, pictured above, which is about to take its journey to the great beyond (which in this case is probably a landfill or being trash picked). Krissy picked it out for me in 2010 or so, when I redid the office in general. It definitely shows signs of wear and tear, not just from me (see where my ass and legs have worn through the chair), but also from the cats, which have torn up the top, clawing at it when they were perching there. It’s also a little lopsided and the cushion has flattened and it’s generally not super-comfortable anymore. Finally, it’s always been a little too large for the corner my desk is in — it bumps into other furniture and in fact has a long scar across its back from where it’s scraped against my file cabinet for eight years. It was time to let it go.
In its place now is the new chair —
— which fits better into the desk area, rises slightly higher (which hopefully will be better for repetitive strain) and has a Temperpedic seat, which is nice and comfy. I imagine the cats will not be pleased since they will no longer be able to perch high up on the chair, but honestly, we’ve spoiled them enough. It’s okay for me to put myself first when it comes to my work chair.
Don’t tell them I said that, though.
8 thoughts on “Old Office Chair, New Office Chair”
I am actually about 2 years into the same chair you just got, other than a slightly wobbly armrest it has held up pretty well
“I imagine the cats will not be pleased since they will no longer be able to perch high up on the chair,”
I remember how upset our cats were when we finally upgraded from large, bulky CRT monitors to flat screens. We both had to catch the monitors at least once when the cats tried to jump up to their cozy spots on the top of the monitors–which weren’t there anymore. (They definitely weren’t happy.)
Based on my own experience, you are quite mistaken if you believe that is YOUR new work chair. It actually belongs to the cats, who I am sure are finding that Temperpedic seat quite comfortable, but nonetheless may occasionally deign to let you use THEIR chair.
You may want to consider upgrading to the “rollerblade” style casters. You can find them inexpensively on Amazon and they are a lot kinder to hardwood floors. We did that when we moved and went from carpets to hardwood with area rugs. They roll a lot easier and don’t mark the floor. Pop the old casters off with a flathead screwdriver or pry par. Pop the new ones on, tap with a mallet, and boom. Nice rolly chair.
Dave:
They’re not hardwood floors, just flooring made to look like hardwood. It holds up rather better.
I believe you mean it’s a Tempurpedic chair! [/pedant] (Unless I’m wrong in which case you can substitute a [/idiot] tag – note that a prefix of /obnoxious works equally well with either tag…)
Your old chair looks like the new chair I bought today. Office Depot sale.
I’m already mentally designing attachable kitteh platforms for the back of that chair…