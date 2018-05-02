Me (answering the phone): This is John Scalzi.
Person on the other end: Mr. Scalzi, I’m from your doctor’s office. We have the results of the cholesterol test you took earlier this week. The doctor wanted to tell you that your cholesterol is within the acceptable range, that you’re at slightly lower-than-average risk, and that at this time no medications will be needed.
Me: Well, that’s very good news.
Other person: Yes it is.
Me: I’m going to eat an entire stick of butter to celebrate.
Other person: Oooooooh, noooo, I really wouldn’t do that.
22 thoughts on “An Actual Conversation I Had This Morning”
How similar is your local dialect to the Wisconsin/Minnesota dialect of my youth? In my head I can hear my Aunt Edna saying “ooooo noooo” in a nasal accent as flat as the prairies of Central Wisconsin.
*HEAVILY SALTED* butter.
Ha, ha! Totally worth logging in just to say thanks for the giggle!
You didn’t tell her that you’ll be putting the stick of butter on a dozen churros, though. Whyever not?
You: “How about half a stick?”
Other person: “Yes, that is within the acceptable range.”
Other person: Oooooooh, noooo, I really wouldn’t do that.
“You’re right, a single stick of butter really doesn’t lend enough gravitas. It’s time to play America’s Favorite game: CAN IT BE DEEP FRIED? Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to spiritually channel one of the more decadent Roman emperors.”
“Within the acceptable range?” “Slightly lower-than-average risk?” Anybody who’s read your writing for any length of time could recognize: those are your words, aren’t they? You dictated that report; your doctor didn’t write it.
Logophage:
In fact those are their words, not mine.
I had one of those phone conversations, only mine wasn’t so fun: https://goo.gl/BJMj9Q
You should deep fry that butter too. Serve it with cream.
:)
LOL, well done. I had a similar interaction at the doctor the other day because I checked the “I drink occasionally” box on the health info form. She nurse rolled her eyes and said “now the computer wants to know what you drink.” and I said “The Good stuff. That’s why I can only drink occasionally, I can’t afford to drink more often!”
Really looking forward to seeing the photos of the stick-of-butter burrito.
A recent study concluded that diet has less to do with cholesterol levels than previously thought. I’ve seen your burrito tweets, and am forced to concur.
Was that Doctor Bonespurs? Yeah, he’s good.
You should have haggled with them. How about a tub of “cant believe its not butter”? A quarter cup and a shot of corn oil as a chaser?
America’s Favorite game: CAN IT BE DEEP FRIED?
Bah, cultural appropriation again. That’s a traditional Scottish game.
Wait. So that’s a bad idea? I’d better go change my lunch plans.
Melted. On Popcorn. With lots of salt.
Did he/she said something about burritos? :)
Deep fried butter (on a stick).
You’re welcome.
I don’t often use the term “LOL”, and rarely have I actually laughed out loud.
I quite literally “Laughed Out Loud”. Thanks John.
Bacon up that butter, boy!
I snickered a bit at this