Oh, look, yet another stack of very fine books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound — and now we’re all caught up with everything that showed up while I was on tour (with some other new stuff in there as well). What’s catching your eye here? Tell us all in the comments.
18 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/2/18”
The Book of M looks good
Woo hoo! Denver Moon!
SO LUCKY has captured my interest because of a couple of columns Nicola Griffith has written about it.
There’s a new Tim Powers? Squee!!!
Oh my, yes! King of Ashes!
New Tim Powers!!!
Tim Powers’ is a real ARC, since the book is due in august…
Tim Powers at Baen? I hope he proofreads his own work well…
It’s a good game, but I don’t want to read a novel about Minecraft.
New Nebula Awards Showcase!
That thin little book by Connie Willis is dwarfed by all the big guys but I’ll bet it packs a punch above its weight class.
Hey, I have a copy of Connie Willis’s book in your photo. Wow. First time I had a book you just recently got. Cool.
I’ve been wowed by Nicola Griffith’s “Ammonite,” and “So Lucky”‘s already ordered from Amazon.
Has anyone tried the Minecraft novels for older kids? The short ones for younger kids are amazingly popular at my library, and I’ve been meaning to read the one Max Brooks did, but I just don’t know. I’ve been reading a lot of litrpg lately, but Minecraft seems like a real reach.
New Tim Powers! Oh, “Altternate Routes” is not out until August 7th. That’ll be good to look for at Worldcon in San Jose, yum!
And Mary Robinete Kowal’s “The Fated Sky” at the top. That sounds good too.
The Fated Sky sounds good!
Ooohh, new Tim Powers. I hope its a good one and not a clunker. Hard to tell, with Tim.
Definitely the Connie Willis and the Mary Robinette Kowal. Both are books I have on order, and very much look forward to reading.