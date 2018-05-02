Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/2/18

John Scalzi18 Comments

Oh, look, yet another stack of very fine books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound — and now we’re all caught up with everything that showed up while I was on tour (with some other new stuff in there as well). What’s catching your eye here? Tell us all in the comments.

18 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/2/18

  11. That thin little book by Connie Willis is dwarfed by all the big guys but I’ll bet it packs a punch above its weight class.

  12. Hey, I have a copy of Connie Willis’s book in your photo. Wow. First time I had a book you just recently got. Cool.

  13. I’ve been wowed by Nicola Griffith’s “Ammonite,” and “So Lucky”‘s already ordered from Amazon.

  14. Has anyone tried the Minecraft novels for older kids? The short ones for younger kids are amazingly popular at my library, and I’ve been meaning to read the one Max Brooks did, but I just don’t know. I’ve been reading a lot of litrpg lately, but Minecraft seems like a real reach.

  15. New Tim Powers! Oh, “Altternate Routes” is not out until August 7th. That’ll be good to look for at Worldcon in San Jose, yum!

    And Mary Robinete Kowal’s “The Fated Sky” at the top. That sounds good too.

  17. Ooohh, new Tim Powers. I hope its a good one and not a clunker. Hard to tell, with Tim.

  18. Definitely the Connie Willis and the Mary Robinette Kowal. Both are books I have on order, and very much look forward to reading.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s