Reader Request Week 2018 #4: Far-Left(?) Scalzi

This question would invite all sorts of dumbshittery, I get that, but: how do you suppose a cottage industry in attacking you for being ‘far left’ became a thing? There are actual far left authors they could go after, it’s not like Steven Brust or China Mieville aren’t outspoken.
Yeah, but China (wisely) avoids most social media, so he’s no fun, and while Steve is on social media, he’s an actual Trotskyist, and these dimwits would literally have no idea what to do with him once he got on his particular political hobby horse. There are other authors far to left of me who they do try to tangle with, but that doesn’t usually work out for them either — I note a few of them will make sallies at Nick Mamatas from time to time, which is always delightful since Nick is happy to leave them at the bottom of a smoking crater as often as they like, being that Nick is both smarter and meaner than all of them, possibly combined, and also enjoys sticking stupid people in the eye if they willingly come to him for a poke, which apparently they do.
But I was never really being attacked for being “far left” because I am actually far left in my political or social opinions. Honestly over the last double decade the only thing I was really substantially left of the political mainstream about was same-sex marriage, and I’m pleased to say the political mainstream came and found me on that one. On just about everything else, if you check the national polling on political and social issues, I’m pretty much either dead center or only a bit to the left rather than extremely so. I’m a liberal of the petit bourgeois sort, in other words, and this should not be in the least bit surprising for who and what I am, a comfortably well-off straight white dude. As I’ve said before, if you think I represent the vanguard of the far left, that’s a tragedy, both for your understanding of politics, and for the far left itself. I mean, shit. Ask Nick Mamatas how far left he thinks I am. He will accurately, snarkily and possibly profanely peg me on the political spectrum. I rather strongly suspect it will not be to the far left.
The reason there’s a cottage industry in attacking me as “far left” is rather more simple and rather a bit more sad than that, which is that there was a small(ish) clutch of writers and fans whose politics ranged from stock conservative to reactionary to white nationalist and who, for various reasons, disliked me and the fact I have a successful writing career. So they went out of their way to try to insult and diminish me in ways that carry weight to others of their sort. So along with questioning my masculinity and/or my sexuality and/or my sales and/or the validity of my awards and/or my writing talents and/or blog visits and/or [insert whatever here], they called me “far left” because in their universe being far left is one of the worst things you can possibly be. Me just being moderately left wouldn’t do, mind you. Everything has to be extreme for these boys. So far left I am. It’s me and Stalin, bear hugging.
And, well. Okay. From the perspective of sales and personal and professional reputation, this sort of nonsense has been literally harmless to me; any sales that I may have lost from their silliness (and to be clear I don’t think I really have) have been recouped and then some elsewhere. My anecdotal observation over a dozen years is that most of my readers don’t really care about my personal politics, or just accept that as I’m creative person I’m vaguely liberal because that kind of what we mostly all do, isn’t it.
Likewise, my loudest detractors tend to be performatively terrible people who mostly yell inward, toward a putative fanbase of people who are aspirationally performatively terrible. So that bubble of feculence tends to be self-limiting, and I’m content to not have that sort read me. Occasionally some their effluvia escapes and a normal, non-terrible person sees it, and the result of that, again anecdotally, is “These people are horrible and they hate you? I’m guessing I’m going to like you more.” So again, very little downside.
(This is where I note, strictly for the avoidance of doubt, that not everyone whose politics are to the right of mine is a terrible person, either performatively or otherwise. And not everyone who dislikes me is terrible either. I’m sure some absolutely delightful people dislike me. However, I can say that if you’ve been going out of your way to call me, say, a far-left beta soyboy or something similarly dude-panic-Mad-Lib, you’re probably not exactly nice.)
With all that said, and reinforcing a comment I made on a similar subject last year: the large majority of this nonsense appears to be over. Most of the characters who went out of their way to attempt to belittle me seem to have moved on to other enthusiasms, and other targets who they feel will offer better returns on their sport. I can’t say I’m exactly broken up about that. I’ve noted a couple of come-lately jerks trying to rerun the playbook that others have tried, but they seem to be having less success with it, to an even smaller audience of fellow jerks. As a result they come across as even more sad and pathetic than the previous bunch. I would suggest they leave it alone, but they wouldn’t listen.
So, you know. If they want to call me “far left” or anything else, whatever. The only people they’ve managed to convince of any of that is themselves. And they’re not exactly the best judges of the subject, I have to say.
I suspect a significant part of the reason these types of people refer to relatively mainstream /
“center left” people as “far left” is that they don’t understand that they themselves are far right. They rather mistakenly think they are the center / mainstream. You are in fact “far left” in that relative scenario.
Leaving to follow Nick Mamatas and Steve Brust… BRB
Well said, John. Nick Mamatas said that he never uses mute or block on Twitter, so there’s people looking for a fight every day. And they do find a fight. Is sooooo good to see them being trashed by Mr. Mamatas…
Anyone who is either far-right or far-left is either in the process of, or is about to…fall over. Simple gravity.
All joking aside, I find such pigeon-holing pretty ridiculous. People are much more nuanced than that. Some of my views would be considered far-right, while others are distinctly far-left. The key is to be reasonable and willing to listen.
Which I think you are.
I’m chuckling as I read this. Spend some time in Berkeley if you want to know what far left looks like. Scalzi is a reactionary by local standards.
I’m left wing, and left wing even in a relatively left wing region of a moderately left wing country, so I’m probably to the Left of Lenin in many people’s eyes. I would characterise you, John, as being a moderately left wing for an American. That is damning with faint praise I’m afraid, and also based solely on your blog and few opinion pieces I’ve seen of you. Obviously that is a curated and polished public persona and not the real you, but there we are. You come across as a left wing-ish American.
Maybe it’s the book train that gets them to you? If you start with Pournelle, Heinlein, Asimov the “people who liked [x] also bought” might recommend Old Man’s war. The immediate antecedents to Brust or Mieville are going to be different? It’s still a bit blinkered, obviously.
“Feculence” My new favorite word.
@Miles Archer has it right. Driving through Berkeley yesterday, I was listening to Jeremy Scahill on the radio. I’m sure that to most Americans, he’s a screaming radical leftie. What was he saying? Really dangerous stuff such as: “The press should never have a policy of ‘trust, then verify’. They should be grilling the government really hard about Syria. And by the way, Congress is supposed to be overseeing the CIA and they don’t seem to be doing that.” Made sense to me, but then, I must be a leftie too because I’m still angry that while America seems to agree that Viet Nam was a mistake, we don’t seem to have meaningfully changed any of the things that allowed it to happen.
Incels. Soy boys. Hell, feculence. It’s not just reader questions week, it’s expand your readers’ vocabulary week! As you’ve noted, being insulted by the right-off-the-cliff folks probably makes some people like you more (myself included). As long as those folks loathe you, you must be doing something right. Keep up the good work.
As a person right of center (You are correct about the center moving left, slippery slopes and all), I enjoy your reads and the stories of many other “leftist authors” like GRRM. I think you all leave room in your writing for the possible validity of other reasonable views.
I realize you avoid commenting about the SFWA, so feel free to tell me to go away, but just curious: Do you feel like any of this comes out of SFWA politics? Especially given you-know-who’s history with said organization?
I’m a moderate, but being a moderate in ALL cases is somewhat, well, extreme.
On the “majority of this nonsense is over” front, I suspect there’s still some ebbs to be had before it lulls out. After all, one of “those nonsensers” (specifically, incel Alek) got so outraged that he drove down a bunch of people with a van about 10 blocks north of where I’m sitting the other week.
Whomever:
Very little. Beale was like that independent of his SFWA shenanigans, and I strongly suspect he engaged in his SFWA shenanigans in an attempt to cause trouble for me (which it mostly didn’t, since there was a process in place for shenanigans, and when he indulged in them, we plugged his case into it).
Related to what Jeremey said, there is usefulness in labeling you as far left, because to the degree that they succeed, they move the center to the right. That’s the rationale behind labeling /anything/ they don’t like as far left, radical, socialist etc. Anything they can do to nudge the apparent center further to the right. Sadly, in the US, they seem to have gotten away with it.
If I recall correctly, wasn’t it that your manliness was being attacked? I was under the impression that the liberal thing was just a tack-on. And then you wore a dress and smashed them with a mallet. The irony was lost on them. It was the literary equivalent of that scene in the Jack Reacher movie where Tom Cruise beats up the whole crows of toughs who gang up on him in the parking lot.
Depends on where you stand. I was considered somewhat right wing in the UK, in California that puts me out towards the left wing of the Democrats (certainly to the left of Hilary). I always viewed you as a centrist, TBH.
Portraying you as far left – lol, not so much. Unless trying to treat people with dignity and respect is far left (checks contents of White House) OK, may be a point there.
Left and right are rather meaningless terms in American politics as both of our major parties do not reach the extremes of either side when compared to those sides in the politics of the balance of the first world nations. For example, both parties claim to be fiscally responsible with our tax dollars. Then both parties spend our tax dollars and other dollars to the tune of borrowing ungodly amounts of money from the Social Security Trust Fund. Neither party will do reasonable things like subject their elected representatives to the same pension laws as the rest of us or to the same medical plan as the rest of us. And term limits for anyone but the President (see constitutional amendments) are anathema to the elected party members. Frankly, both parties seem to me to be moderate in the politics only slightly left or right of the center line. For most Americans, including you John, there is simply no way to be far-left or far-right, at least in the United States. And why? I wonder can neither party fix Social Security by lifting the cap on taxed earnings, or fix medical care by making Medicare universal cradle to grave. Would those too actions be far-right and far-left here? I hardly think so. I have always admired your ability to pay your critics no mind, John. Keep it up.
@Brian Ledford: If all I knew of John Scalzi was Old Man’s War, I’d probably have pegged him as a right-of-center author–it’s a subgenre that is prone to that, and some elements in the book even read like right-militarist political signaling. (But the later books in the same series gray that out considerably.)
I suspect many people reasoned the same, went to his website and eventually learned otherwise. And were somewhat taken aback.
>they called me “far left” because in their universe being far left is one of the
> worst things you can possibly be.
I grew up rural, and had a couple of yahoos in high school regularly call me gay. I strongly suspect this was not because they particularly thought I was, but because it was the worst thing they could think of.
And I recall when I found the Internet and a C.S. Lewis e-mail list, someone asked if Lewis was a right-winger, and his son immediately replied “No- he always played center forward.” (Maybe that’s funnier in a country where everyone plays soccer.)
@ Matthew McIrvin: I was about to say pretty much the same thing. I’ve always had the impression that a number of people read and loved Old Man’s War, mentally slotted Scalzi into the “mil-fic author” group — which does trend right-wing, although there are exceptions — and then felt not just disappointed but betrayed when he proved not to be the kind of author, or the kind of person, that they’d thought he was. That’s your audience for the “Scalzi is a left-wing girly-man” bullshit. It’s a few second-rate performance artists playing to an extremely niche market.
Also, Libertarians and other Freeze Peach… individuals… get bent out of shape because he doesn’t think that hate speech deserves a place at the table, or to be respected and taken seriously.
People in america label you as far left because in america “liberal” has become an curse word for those who arent.
But then again, the new normal for the conservative/right is Trump.
Nick Mamatas? Never heard of him, (adds name to the “to be read” list)
@Gary Randall Willis “You must look outside the United States to find political views that are truly far-left or far-right. All our politics are centrist…”
I have no idea how you can even think that. From an European expat point of view I’d say that most positions held by what little remains of mainstream Republicans are hard right, and that mainstream Democrats range from definitely right of center to at the most very-slightly to the left.
Bernie Sanders and Elisabeth Warren would be smack in the center of the political spectrum in most European countries.
@Riccardo Schiaffino I see your point, but if our views here run from slightly left of center to the hard right, my underlying point that there is not that much separation in American political views still makes some sense. So our centrist point actually is somewhere between slightly right and hard right from your point of view. Ooooo, you say you are a European expat. I plan this summer to become a Texan Expat in Victoria, BC, Canada. How do you find being an expat compares to home? [Off topic that query. The mallet might delete us.]
I’ve always enjoyed your posts, even when they challenge my beliefs. Heck, often BECAUSE they challenge them, in reality. I stubbornly hold to my views, clinging firmly to the slippery slope between liberal and conservative, letting other’s labels flutter around me like confetti as the tide and politics swing back and forth like a pendulum. I have no party. I have no platform. I simply believe what I believe and leave others to shrug and look bewildered. Welcome to the slope. I’ll share a dirt clod to toss at the confetti. It’s fun. Try it! 🎊
Back in reality, Mr. J Scalzi is affectionately known as “one of the only decent humans writing for the center right”.
Snopes Fact Check: True.