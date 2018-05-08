Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, Or Not

Here’s a question from email, from a contributor who asked to remain anonymous (which is one reason, I suppose, it came in email):
If you fuck up, how long should you have to spend in the wilderness before you’re allowed to come back?
I mean, I think it depends, don’t you?
I suspect this question is asked in reference to the #MeToo movement, in which prominent men who have sexually coerced, assaulted and harassed women (and others) have been called into account and have, to varying degrees, been banished. But while the answer to this question in reference to those men feels relatively simple (i.e., “to hell with them”), in a larger and more general sense, the question of when (and if!) to no longer factor transgressions that people have made against you or others into your view of them is one I’ve wrestled with personally. Because, you know. Over the years, people have gotten themselves onto my personal shit list, and from time to time it’s worth revisiting that list to see whether those people should be paroled from it.
And as it happens, in thinking about this I’ve realized that over the years I’ve mostly unconsciously developed an informal rule for taking people off my personal shit list. You know how it takes seven years to take a bankruptcy off your credit report? For me, and generally speaking, it takes roughly ten years before I stop counting what I personally consider a major fuck up against you.
Why ten years? Because ten years is enough time not only to see if you’ve learned, but to see if you’ve incorporated that learning into your actual life. Like so: Have you recognized the error of your ways? Have you accepted responsibility for your actions? Have you (when allowed) made amends to the people you’ve wronged? Have you avoided minimizing or excusing your actions, and avoided trying to place the blame for them on others? Have you not repeated the same bad action again, or with others? If the answer to all of the above is “yes,” and for ten years running, then, fine. We probably all get to move on. If not, then not, and every time the answer to one of the questions above is “no,” well, then. The ten year clock resets.
(I also tend to credit this retroactively: We just met and I learn you fucked up a decade ago, realized your error, worked to fix it, and didn’t do the same fuck up again? Fine, the decade clock for you has already run down.)
I think this is a reasonably good informal general rule (for me) because, look: People can and do change, and people can and do work to rebuild their lives so they can be a better version of themselves. I feel it’s not unreasonable, after an appropriate amount of time and evidence of work done, to credit people with effort and assume they have gotten themselves right. Maybe that’s optimistic of me, but I think optimism isn’t a bad thing to practice with people.
That said, I’m not especially squishy about these things. I don’t, for example, equate absence of bad action with contrition. I think there are a lot of harassers out there, for example, who have stopped harassing not because they recognize the error of their actions, but simply because they just can’t get away with it anymore. And, yeah. You don’t get credit for that, bucko. This a wagon it’s supremely easy to fall off of.
While I’m at this: not holding something against you is not the same as pretending a thing had not been been done; or more simply, forgiving is not forgetting. I don’t tend to forget. Oh, and: Not holding something against you anymore isn’t the same as liking you. Just because I no longer hold a previous bad action against you, it doesn’t make us friends. That’s an entirely separate process.
(Likewise, I can and have liked people who I think have fucked up, and can hold their fuck up against them, even as sometimes I have helped them recover from that fuck up. What can I say, people are complicated sometimes.)
(That said, it’s very rare I do that. Specifically I tend to drop people I have determined have willingly transgressed against me, because life is short and I don’t have time for assholes in my life anymore. So, you know. If you go out of your way to fuck with me, don’t think having being a friend will have much weight on that score. Friends don’t go out of their way to fuck with you.)
(Gosh, that just got dark, didn’t it.)
I should also note that for me this formulation generally works better for people you know in your own life than in the world of celebrity and notability, if for no other reason than it’s easier to see people doing the work to right themselves when they’re in your personal sphere of social perception. It can work with celebrities and notable people, I guess, if you’re super-invested in them, on the grounds that some people know more about celebrities and their lives than they know about their neighbors. I’m usually not that invested, so my practice with celebrities tends to be a bit more ruthless — out they go, generally speaking. There are always more celebrities and people making cool things to enjoy, and people to move into positions of power. I do have a small stack of celebrities on my “possibly enjoy again after they’re dead” list, but while they’re alive they won’t get another penny or another moment of my time. That seems reasonable to me.
At this point it’s fair to ask whether I would be comfortable with people holding the same standards against me, should they determine that I’ve fucked up or transgressed. The answer is: Well, I probably should, shouldn’t I? I’m not special, after all: I’ve fucked up, and transgressed against people, and otherwise people have made their own determinations about whether or not I’m worth their time. I’ve frequently apologized for my actions, made amends when I could and when allowed, and have continually made efforts to be a better person, with varying but hopefully positive results.
How much credit I get for that, if any, is up to any individual person. I have an informal rule for all this, but it’s not to say my informal rule will work for anyone else. Everyone gets to make their own rules about who to forgive, and when, and if, and who gets to be in their life. There are probably some people who will be happy never to see me again, for whatever reason, and that’s fine. I prefer not to inflict myself on people who want nothing to do with me.
(And as for the “celebrity” portion of that as an author — well, I mean, definitely don’t buy my stuff if you think I’m a terrible person.)
So this is generally how it works for me. I give credit for work done, but I also don’t grade easily, or on a curve. Whether this sort of formulation works for you will depend on a whole bunch of factors, mostly related to you. It’s okay if it doesn’t, or if you have some other formulation entirely. The thing about all of this is, it’s personal.
(There is still time to ask a question for Reader Request Week! Go here for all the details, and to ask your question.)
18 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, Or Not”
This is about how I work, except I conceptualize it differently.
I don’t forgive, for major/patterned stuff. That thing you did will never be okay, and the person you were when you did it will never be an okay person.
Ten years is enough time to become, functionally, a new person. Do that, and we can talk.
Yeah, I get this completely. I definitely think people have room to change and if I see someone I once trusted who’s hurt me truly change for the better, there’s a possibility I’ll give them a second chance. It really just depends on the situation though because some actions are unforgivable.
Raney:
Yup, which is why I note “generally.” Some things I’m not interested in forgiving, ever.
I think I use a similar process, but a lot less than ten years. Someone can become (and demonstrate their being) a new person in a couple of years with enough work. At least enough for my satisfaction.
For me, age is a real consideration. If someone does something at, say, 15, the rehab time on that may be different. Whether or not it’s a recurring thing is a huge factor. A one-off with no pattern of behavior is different from repeat behavior. There are some things where the statute of limitation=forever.
I’ve never felt the need to formulate a policy on this, myself, which maybe says something about my life experience. I have been wronged (I grew up gay in an oppressive religious group), and I don’t forget, but at the same time, those people are simply not part of my life anymore, so there’s no need to think of them at all.
Well, it works for me.
TRiG.
I have a problem, compared with others, of “holding grudges” too long. Maybe I’m too self protective.
As for a time frame, I think our ancestors had the right idea with seven years. I despise the implied advice that anything on the Internet “should” be on there forever. No it shouldn’t. We should have the grace to have a statute of limitations, to do like a juror and say old things are inadmissible. I don’t want to know what a backslapping conformity-loving “frat boy” did scores of years ago, not even if he is former President Bush.
Before someone says that a statute means “Hitler” or my brothe-in-law would get away with stuff: No he wouldn’t, for he would keep having “bozo eruptions” at intervals of less than seven years.
I cannot disagree with a single word of this. You have described, with at most trivial differences in detail, the way I approach this topic.
This really depends on what the fuckup was, and what the person is doing “in the wilderness”. Without specific examples, it’s almost impossible to say, and so many people don’t want to talk about specific examples because we’re all back in whisper-network land for some of us, and we ‘don’t want to be mean’ for others, and still others are worried that making waves against a famous person might fuck up a career, or attract trolls. There’s actual dangerous people out there who’d think nothing of calling one’s workplace or family if they get criticism about being a bigot.
For example, Junot Diaz. I’ve met him a few times in passing, said a few words, was interested in some of his problematic books.
How long does HE have to wander? It really depends on where he goes and what he does. If he just vanishes off the scene then comes back? He can wander back out. If he spends a few years publicly fixing his shit, and ALSO starts helping men with problems get better? He did what he did, but he might get some measure of welcome, and he’d better NEVER stop working on fixing his shit and calling out men acting badly.
For example, he’s friends with people I know. If they defend him, I’d expect a contrite Diaz to correct them and tell them not to defend him. That he was wrong, and anyone defending him is making things worse. Because that’s what one step towards being a better human being looks like.
My policy is slightly different. Context: I have had 54 street addresses in 52 years (3 continents, 8 countries, 7 states). Because I turned “let’s move intercontinentally” into a habit[1], mostly before the Internet[2], my policy towards others depended on three labels and one Rule.
1) Ok
2) Toxic
3) Toxic_Sticky
Rule: Don’t be someone others would label as Toxic_Sticky.
Ok people may or may not have been people I would hang around with at a party[3], some of them were truly a ‘piece of work’, but they still had some redeeming qualities. So they got the benefit of the doubt.
When I labeled someone as Toxic, if we were at the same party, I would leave.
Toxic_Stick, however, meant that not only would I leave the party, but I would also never go to another party hosted by that same group. My thought process was, /If you find this person interesting, then there must be something wrong with YOU, too, and I ain’t got time for that/.
Keep in mind that I probably was going to move in less than a year, and I would probably not be interacting with exactly that group, even if I moved back to that city in the future[4], so I didn’t need to worry about things like the OP’s /when do you forgive and forget/ requirement.
[1] Soldier, Student, Diplomat Spouse, Employee, Manager, Homeless.
[2] I’ve heard of it. It’ll never catch on. (Scots taxi driver, London, late ’90s)
[3] For ‘party’, substitute “workplace”, “school”, etc.
[4] Expat groups being fluid, with everyone moving constantly.
I generally consider four factors.
1: How serious is the infraction?
2: Is their contrition commensurate with the seriousness of the infraction?
3: How invested am I in this person?
4: Is there something to hang mercy on, given that forgiveness is a virtue? Lord knows I’ve made enough mistakes that I’d be grateful for mercy.
Thinking about this reminds me of Michael Richards’ (Kramer) appearance on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”. Richards speaks about his racist outburst at a comedy club years earlier – he says “I busted up after that event seven years ago, It broke me down… it still kicks me around.” To which Seinfeld responds “That’s up to you, to say, ‘I’ve been carrying this bag long enough. I’m going to put it down.’ ”
I experienced this and figured out my own personal ruling on it around fifteen years ago.
At the time I was the primary instructor for my martial arts group and into said group comes this fellow who REALLY got on my shit list (and was generally an awful person) about twenty years prior. This was rough. My responsibility was to teach this person and teach them properly, but it’s considered bad form to spar with or compete against those with whom you have issues. if someone were to get hurt, in particular seriously – was it because of the grudge or really just an accident? Better, ethically, to be clear on the matter.
So, having no easy way out of this, I made the decision to teach him, but to have other students and fighters do the sparring and testing. I would personally stay out of it. Seemed a good compromise and I’m still happy with that decision.
However, I learned as part of that process that, well – twenty years is a long time and people DO change. There were a lot of folks in my group that didn’t want to give this person even a slight chance, as he’d been a real piece of work back in the day and upset a great many people. But the more time I spent with him for teaching the more I discovered that he just wasn’t that person anymore. He’d been married, become a parent, divorced, got his dream job as an EMT and saved lives and had folks die in his arms and then gotten hurt and had to start building a new career from scratch that could not be his dream job etc. He was a great dad. He had, in fact, become a very solid person.
One night, at an out of town event we were sitting on the porch of a cabin after an evening of fighting and I told him essentially all of the above. What I’d thought, what I’d learned and the like. I said, “Look, this doesn’t make us friends. However based on what I have seen over the last year – as far as I’m concerned you have a blank slate with me. What you write on it is entirely up to you, but the past is clearly not relevant to who you are today.”
Poor fellow was literally in tears.
And, in the end, we did wind up being friends and still are. And it’s been worthwhile and I’m glad for it.
Anyway, that was my experience. Maybe it will help some other folks trying to figure out their personal standards.
And John – I entirely approve of your thoughts on this as a good ‘general’ rule of thumb to at least start considering the concept of. As with so many of your posts, very insightful. Thank you.
I’m not altogether sure molesting and abusing women (or anyone) is something someone can change in themselves. Obviously there is something in their past or DNA which makes them think this is acceptable behavior, as well as providing the desire to do so. And unlike other sexual crimes, you don’t have the penalty of jail time as a motivating factor to possibly modify your future behavior. Finally, like rape this isn’t generally about sex. It’s about control and manipulation.
@robertreynolds: Yes–that and the time period, for me.
For instance, as it’s come up recently in discussions of period TV shows: marrying someone with whom your sexual orientation is incompatible, and then cheating on them. Granted that I’m strongly of the “fidelity is between the people who agreed to it and nobody else’s damn business” mindset in general, I’m still a lot more sympathetic toward someone who did the above in, say, 1955 than I would be in 2018.
Obviously there are things that are wrong in virtually every time and place, and this doesn’t excuse bigotry, but there’s a level of ignorance/necessity that comes into play with some things at some points in the past. Because the past was awful.
I must admit, I am a soft touch on people who screw up. If they get it, genuinely get it, and do change their behaviour going forward then that is good enough for me. If they don’t get it, or they get it but try and weasel out of it then they are dead to me until they do. With me it is the ability to understand why they were wrong and what they have to do to not ever do it again. I admit that I am very much on the extreme end of the forgiveness/punishment scale though. I find it hard not to forgive, but I know that probably is just as unhealthy as the never-forgive in some ways. I wish I knew why I found it so easy (too easy?) to forgive, it has certainly cost me personally a few times.
I think asking for a specific time has a whiff of rules-lawyering that I don’t care for. It’s kind of like the guys who harp on about the legal age of consent in very specific jurisdictions. The fact that you, hypothetical questionasker-type person, are focusing on the fine print and not on the big picture (which is DONT HARASS PEOPLE) suggests you’re just trying to work out how to get away with doing bad shit with minimum harm to your reputation. That makes you a shitstain.
There’s no statue of limitations for hurting my children. My ex son in law violently abused my daughter. He is effectively dead to me. He is also the loving father of my grandsons. I don’t interfere in that relationship and I don’t speak badly of their father. But I will never speak or associate with him again. Family functions find me very busy with other people and projects.