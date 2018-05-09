Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?) of Heinlein

Here’s a question sure to be fun for everyone! Gottacook asks:
Does it seem to you that consciousness of Robert Heinlein as a singularly influential SF writer has precipitously faded in the past several years? (Not that this would be a surprise, as the 30th anniversary of his death is next week.)
Well, and I think you pretty much answered your own question, there, Gottacook. Heinlein passed away 30 years ago yesterday, his last book was published the year before that, and his three most critically and culturally significant works (Starship Troopers, Stranger in a Strange Land and The Moon is a Harsh Mistress) were published 59, 57 and 52 years ago, respectively. That’s a lot of time passed, even for a giant of the field. It’s also a lot of time passed for the people who read him when the works originally came out. Realistically, someone who read Troopers and Stranger when they were fresh are in their 70s (or late 60s at the most precocious). I read Friday, which I consider Heinlein’s last major work, when it came out, when I was 13. I’ll be 49 tomorrow.
Which is not to say that people don’t still read Heinlein, obviously. He’s still very much read and recommended, and he’s also taught, which is a non-trivial thing for the longevity of a novel. And science fiction, for better or worse, is a genre and fandom which traditionally has set great store in reading the classics. Finally, some works get rediscovered, or time catches up to them — Philip K Dick is more widely read and regarded than he was when he died in 1982 — and there’s certainly no reason this can’t happen for Heinlein, either. The Trump years have caused some Heinlein fans to mutter about Nehemiah Scudder. So, and to be clear, I don’t think Heinlein is going to disappear. That seems highly unlikely.
But the question wasn’t whether Heinlein is going to disappear; it’s whether he’s declined as an influence. I think it’s fair to say he has, if for no other reason than that in the last 30 years, the scene in SF/F has changed. For one thing, fantasy and fantasy writers are much more influential in the field and on emerging writers than they were when Heinlein was alive; there’s an entire generation now edging into their 30s who grew up at Hogwarts, and for whom people like Robert Jordan (with an assist from Brandon Sanderson) and George RR Martin loom large in their landscape. Over on the SF side William Gibson, Neal Stephenson and Lois McMaster Bujold (not to mention Suzanne Collins) are much nearer influences, to name just three.
Also, as hinted above, YA authors are much more significant influences now than they were three decades ago. I can’t tell you how many younger authors count people like Tamora Pierce and Scott Westerfeld as significant in their development, and why wouldn’t they? And, yes, Heinlein wrote juvies, but the fact he wrote them is not the same as them currently being widely read and being influential. They’re not, which is not entirely surprising, as almost all of them are now sixty years old and the world they were written in doesn’t exist any more.
Aside from this is the fact that science fiction and fantasy, as a general field, is more diverse in terms of writers than it ever has been before, and that changes the calculus on who are rising and who are waning influences. Right now, it’s more likely that for non-male, non-white, non-straight writers, people like Octavia Butler and Ursula K. LeGuin are more significant and formative influences than Heinlein (or Asimov, or Clarke, who was not straight but who wasn’t exactly out about that). And again, why wouldn’t that be the case? This certainly isn’t a bad thing for science fiction and fantasy to have a new generation of creators whose influences are not the same small pantheon of writers.
Every writer comes with their own set of influences; every generation of writers has their general pantheon. And yes, Heinlein and Clarke and Asimov and etc were and are titans. But remember that the titans were overthrown by newer gods — and that those gods themselves were supplanted over time. No influence lasts forever. If you’re lucky then you get become an influence on an influence, and younger readers (who then become writers) work their way back to you.
But I don’t want Heinlein to be an influence to an influence! I want him to remain relevant now and forever exactly as he always was! Well, fine. Then the answer is to get him heavily back into film and television. Heinlein purists like to grouch about Paul Verhoeven’s insufficiently respectful 1997 film adaptation of Starship Troopers (which, to be fair, is a perfectly reasonable position to take; I love the film but take the position that it coincidentally has the same title as the novel), but I would argue it likely bought Heinlein another decade in the common cultural consciousness. It certainly helped sales of that novel, and likely several others. If an HBOesque take on Stranger in a Strange Land ever manages to get off the ground (and it, too, would almost certainly need to be heavily adapted for modern audiences), you would see that novel and Heinlein come roaring back. Because Heinlein would be new to a whole new audience, for whom he had otherwise always been dead.
Which I would be fine with! As almost all of you know, Heinlein was a direct influence on me and my writing; it’s not for nothing that for years my elevator pitch of Old Man’s War was “Starship Troopers with old people,” and why I freely credited his influence on that book, and on me as a writer, in OMW’s acknowledgements. But I would warn old-line Heinlein fans that even if there’s suddenly a new legion of fans, they won’t like, love, or look at Heinlein the way you did. Coming to Heinlein at 20 in 2018 (or later) is a hugely different thing than coming to him at 20 in 1968, particularly if you’re not a white straight dude. Especially later Heinlein. I mean, come on, people. Time Enough For Love is one of my favorite books of his, but the protagonist’s literal motherfucking is still a squick and a half, and the fact Heinlein keeps it up for another few books? Yeah, that’s not something the kids are gonna let slide.
Which I am also fine with! If you actually want a writer to remain relevant, you have to accept that every reader and every generation is going to take that writer on their own terms. Heinlein can’t be the same influence that he was 30 or 50 or (yes) 80 years ago. New readers are going to accept some things, reject others, and approach still other things in a new way. Hell, this has already happened; in the 60s and early 70s, Heinlein was considered by the hippies to be something of a free love spiritual guru and Stranger in a Strange Land was the holiest of the Heinlein texts. For the last couple of decades, the libertarians have clutched Heinlein to their bosoms and don’t seem to have much time for anything other than Starship Troopers and The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress (with the occasional longing glance at Farnham’s Freehold). Who is to say that in another decade, I Will Fear No Evil won’t be looked upon as an ur-text of gender fluidity and early Heinlein — you know, the one that was all for Social Credit — won’t all be the rage? The street will find its own uses for Heinlein, if they find a use for him at all.
But, yes, if you want Heinlein still in the conversation: Get him on the screen, and do it regularly. Short of that, it’s likely that Heinlein — like most writers, no matter how significant and important they were in their own time, and Heinlein certainly was, and for a fair amount of time afterward — will continue to fade and diminish as a direct influence on new writers. There will always be a place for Heinlein at the grand table of Science Fiction and Fantasy, to be sure. It’s just that this place will be further and further away from where at the table the actual conversation is going on.
59 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?) of Heinlein”
Note: For shits and giggles, and as an interesting compare and contrast, check out this piece from me, 11 years ago, on Heinlein and his longevity in the field. Note that piece comes from a slightly different angle (it’s about readers rather than writers), but you may find interesting the places where I still agree with myself, and where the places where it appears that I don’t.
I credit Heinlein’s work as one of the key formative influences in my life (and the fact that I emerged as a socialist a delightful irony). It has made me quite sad over the past year or so, trying to find the best way to introduce his work to my own two sons, that the juveniles are hard to find at best and the later works – as you note – a potentially tough entry point.
(Suggestions welcome!)
I may just have to shell out for the Virginia edition. Yeah, his writing meant a lot to me :)
PREDESTINATION was very well done a few years ago. I wish it had gotten a lot more of a push than it did. But it is clear context and knowledge of the source material is also important.
I saw a FB discussion where the first commenter thought it was the worst move in the last 5 years, but it was clear he didn’t know the source material. Everyone else had read “All You Zombies…” and loved the movie.
Ewan – Double Star and Puppet Masters might have aged okay? Based on my admittedly vague recollection of them.
I grew up reading Heinlein (’cause my dad read him when he was young) and enjoyed his books. But neither of my kids read his stuff. Instead I read the things my kids did, and wow, am I glad that Rowling and Westerfeld and such were their influences instead.
Sidenote: I’d forgotten how much fun – and really good, I think – some of the YA SF stuff was while the kids were in middle school. I may need to revisit some YA stuff again. Anyone want to recommend some YA SF that they’re enjoying?
Nothing ages faster than the future. I loved stranger in a strange land as a teenager, but when I tried rereading it recently I couldn’t get through it. These days I’d rather read mind stretching works which consider women to be human.
Susan E – Wasn’t “Dave” just “Double Star” without space travel? (Only half-joking.)
Hey, I was muttering about Nehemiah Scudder during W’s administration.
I absolutely devoured Heinlein growing up. Starship Troopers was the first “grown up” book I bought with my own money, circa 1975. But times have changed, and I’m not sure how you sell Lazarus Long today without a huge amount of renovation.
Yes, agree! I was a strong Heinlein fan for about 20 years, although some of his more militaristic attitudes and occasional preachiness had started to annoy me. And then “Number of the Beast” came out and I was ~so~ appalled with how bad it was that I sold my entire collection and have pretty much read nothing of his, old or new, since then. (It’s my understanding that some of his subsequent books repaired a lot of that damage, so good; I just didn’t want to go there.)
But that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t and isn’t one of the truly great SF writers who shaped the field forevermore. I grew up reading his books and (at the time of NotB) had a complete collection of his SF works. As I grew older and developed my own political sensibilities, I found I disagreed with him more and more–“Stranger,” “Harsh Mistress,” and “Starship Troopers” all have the same underlying concept of “it’s okay to kill people who disagree with you or get in your way”–but his mastery of craft as a writer and his ability to Tell A Good Story can never be denied.
I’d still be curious, though, to read some of his teen girl novels and see how he did in that venue. :)
Just checked and the plot of “the door into summer” has the protagonist hibernating in 1970 and waking up in the distant future of the year 2000. that’s the sort of detail that might kick a reader out of the story a bit. At least, I think you’re going to read it from a different perspective.
It’s been a while since I’ve re-read any Heinlein and I bet the Suck Fairy has visited his works for me. So I’ll keep the memories of what they meant back then. ( But even in my 20’s the ‘have sex with everything/body’ was just a bit much.)
I don’t think RAH has ‘fallen’ really. Various reader groups I frequent have his works in regular rotations, I (and others) are replacing our old paperbacks of our favorite Heinlein works with their Kindle equivalents (why, oh why is a 65-year-old Juvenile more expensive in digital format than it was new in hardback? Asking for a friend)
Do the ‘Kids today’ still read his works? Well, in my experience, ‘Kids today’ don’t read, period. Today’s SciFi readers, who are still young enough to be ‘kids’ have at least heard of him from old farts like me.
20 years ago, I introduced my kid’s scout troop to Heinlein around the campfire when discussions of science fiction came up in the topic of the night. Now, those Scouts have kids of their own, and some discussion of the Grand Master is being passed to yet another generation.
Heinlein was never a Rowling (and I believe he would have hated the attention she got, though probably not the money) and I don’t think he ever tried to be. His ‘romance’ scenes put my teeth on edge when I was a kid and do to this day (in truth, I avoided Time Enough for Love for years because I thought it was another one of those kissy scene books. It wasn’t but when he bedded his own mom…) and his social commentary on homosexuality in a few of his books, as minimal as they were aren’t going to earn him any awards today.
that being said, I need to reread The Moon is a Harsh Mistress again.
Farnham’s Freehold.
’nuff said…
@escapecar Yes, I was muttering similar things at the start of this century too. :(
You know, I hadn’t thought of how Lazarus Long and his antics would fare with readers these days, but giving it a passing thought, it seems that “not well” is a very likely answer.
Susan E – not so much YA SF, but if you are into Fantasy stuff, I read “The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel” series by Michael Scott with the kids when they were of an age. Quite good stuff, in my opinion
clell65619:
“Do the ‘Kids today’ still read his works? Well, in my experience, ‘Kids today’ don’t read, period.”
My experience is exactly the opposite of this.
Well said, and sad it is. My father introduced me to Heinlein, and he remains our favorite author. I read the juveniles with my own kids about 10 years ago, and now that they are in or bound for college I doubt either remembers one bit beyond “Johnny!” Times change and so do people. I’ll keep heading back, though–and one day, I might actually make it all the way through I Will Fear No Evil and The Number of the Beast. Tough slogs, those.
SCALZI HOW DARE YOU SAY FRIDAY WAS HIS LAST MAJOR WORK. I think Job was the first I read, in my early teens. Or maybe Cat Who Walks Through Walls? And i liked both of those better than Friday. Don’t know why. Looking back, either of those was a strange place to start my Heinlein journey. For whatever reason, i didn’t get into his YA fiction until i found used bookstores in my early 20’s, I should probably go back and reread about Pixel – as I recall, it had the same problem of a weak ending that most of his larger works did, but hey – maybe THAT’S how he influenced Neal Stephenson.
Susan E: I am enjoying Brandon Sanderson’s YA, or Mira Grant’s Parasite, or Westerfield’s various work. Probably any of the series that got movied up recently would work.
“Predestination” was a pretty accurate adaptation of “–All You Zombies–“. A bit added to fluff it out to movie length and provide an additional storyline that was lacking in the original, but far, far more faithful than any other Heinlein adaptation.
Ewan,
As a main sequence Gen-Xer, I got to RAH secondhand after having caught the science fiction bug from more accessible places (and coincidentally ended up at the same end of the political spectrum as you did, but I digress). Even then, Stranger defeated me at least twice as a teen before I could grok it ok at 25, or so. If it’s that integral to your personal philosophy, I would suspect you have a fairly mature take on it that you may need to lay down a foundation for if you want your boys to eventually be able to relate to it like you do.
As John noted, even though the primary influence may wane, he’s still a huge influence on AUTHORS, so getting more contemporary Heinlein-adjacent stories might be the way to go.
I won’t lie, I don’t mind at all that his influence is waning. As a teenager who had more than a couple of near misses with rape and assault, I was not prepared to read in The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress, Stranger In A Strange Land and Friday how it was my fault AND not that big a deal. And then to be told how great an ally he was for women? Blegh. And that was before the borderline pedophilia and incest took over. I read him in high school because in the 80’s if you were a science fiction fan you HAD to read him but I can’t bring myself to read him anymore, or to recommend his work. Perhaps his earlier stuff was better?
Nesprin:
I think you’ve hit the issue for me. Stranger in a Strange Land was my second favorite book, but the woman thing makes me uncomfortable. It brings me out of the novel feeling vaguely queasy. I haven’t read much classic Sci-Fi, so maybe that’s an issue with all his contemporaries, but I feel like it’s far less noticeable in, say, Asimov, Dick, or Clarke’s writing. This factor alone make me wonder about his longevity and whether his novels will actually be considered beloved classics over the long term.
That was a cracking great read, though. There will always be those hard-core nerds who are into early, old-school SF, and would be able to take the anachronistic time scales with a grain of salt.
I don’t recall offhand if James Davis Nicoll has covered Heinlein in his “Young People Read Old SF” series, but even non-Heinlein installments of that are eye-openers for a sexegenarian reader like me. A lot of their complaints sound like, “This is stupid because there are no cellphones and everybody wears dumb hats and smokes,” but their eyes are fresh and they zero in on and question things we took for granted. (Though I acknowledge their wisdom, I stopped reading the series—in which a panel of young readers registers their judgements, if that wasn’t clear—because it was just too irksome for me to keep subjecting myself to it. They don’t like my favorite stuff, man!)
This post has reminded me that there are several later Heinlein books that I haven’t yet read. Well, next year. I’m doing the Tempest Bradford Challenge this year.
My first Heinlein was HAVE SPACESUIT, WILL TRAVEL, after which I sought out and read everything of his I could get at the library. (I was, like, ten years old, so wasn’t buying books yet.) I sorta loved PODKAYNE OF MARS — until she decided being thrown up on by infants was more fun than being a spaceship pilot. Also, please remember the influence of the flat cats in THE ROLLING STONES — the original tribbles! (In case it matters, I was born in 1950 and am a white female. And I read everything, since I come from three generations of avid readers.) I didn’t like Heinlein’s later books as well as his early ones; he wasn’t really good at doing adult women. But hey, he wasn’t the only writer out there — does the phrase “Andre Norton” ring a bell?
Yeah, kids today read a lot. I’m a librarian, I get to see it! I enjoyed some of Heinlein’s boys-own-adventure stories, particularly “Red Planet” and “Have Spacesuit, Will Travel”, but the more philosophical ones were pretty unbearable. Didn’t like the philosophy being put forth, didn’t like the protagonists, didn’t find a secondary character that I could latch on to to make the rest of it worth the time. And that’s okay. No book is the right book for everybody. None of them. The trick is connecting people to the stories that will be meaningful and life-changing and fun for them. And people are still reading and writing outer space adventures, they just have more options now about what those will look like.
As someone nearly 70, Heinlein was a big part of my youthful reading and thinking. I’ve subscribed to the new critical book on him by Mendlesohn, because I’m still trying to decipher just what was in that siren song that made me pay such close attention? And as I’m planning a class called “Learning to Learn” which contains some critiques of teaching and learning practice, I just had to include “the decline of Education” from Expanded Universe. When he’s good, he’s really good, but when he’s bad, well the books get thrown around the room, and join the discard pile.
Heinlein is the Ayn Rand for today’s fascists and sexist youth. His “free love” ways of “stranger in a strange land” have been absorbed by tinder and nobody thinks heinlein should get credit for it, thank god. All thats left is advocacy for a military junta and his idiocy of “no such thing as a free lunch” invoked by the sociopaths of the world.
Christ, the way he (via Smith and Jubal Harshaw) treats women as objects in ‘Stranger’ is a utopian fantasy for incels. For all his free love talk, he took a shit on gays.
There are authors today who have evolved beyond Heinlein’s one dimensional world view.
Like stephen king never said, “Harry Potter is about confronting fears, finding inner strength and doing what is right in the face of adversity. Starship Troopers is about killing anything different from us and how military juntas always produce utopias”.
The sooner Heinlein is forgotten, or at the very least seen for what he truly is, the better.
I devoured his books as a tween / teen, and I’m fine with his influence waning.
As groundbreaking as his books were for their time, there are way too many unsettling implications (and flat out squicky sequences) that should relegate his works to literary curiosities rather than must-reads. Progressive for his time…but by today’s standards that’s a pretty low bar.
Not that some of his books aren’t good reads – Starship Troopers is one of my favorite books of all time – but there are enough other great works out there that anything but the big three can get a hard pass.
I think I read the entire Heinlein canon as they came out (and hey I am only 66 years young), so it has been a while. I remember liking his work, particularly his plotting, but even back in the dark ages the sex, the treatment of women, bothered me. To the point, that I have never gone back to re-read him as I have done with Asimov, Clarke, Dick and others. So, John, I think you may well be right that over the long term he will be remembered as a giant of science fiction in his time, but continue to fade as an influence over readers and particularly writers of the genre in the years to come.
I grew up on reading my parent’s old Heinlein books. I recently re-read a few and frankly the years show. They’re old enough that they have to be read “in the context of the period” as a literature professor would say. The books will are influential and will likely stay influential. He explored quite a few paths in Science Fiction after all. But 50-60 years since the books were written is a long time. We’ve all changed since we read these books first time, and I hope learned some things, and basically time-traveled forward as Spider Robinson puts it. This older context is something that us old farts can do easily, we lived that period. But this does become a hurdle to mass adoption. :)
I read just about all of Heinlein, and what holds up best for me is his early fantasies. The Unpleasant Profession of Jonathan Hoag in particular is a great one. Heinlein had quite a touch for making the fantastic seem probable.
When I was younger and less sophisticated I liked his story telling and how most of his books kept the reader reading as fast as possible right up to the last page.
Now that I’m older and more self-aware I know what makes his portrayals of women so problematic, and his straw-societies are much less believable. The suck fairy has definitely ‘blessed’ his work.
Up thread, Erika asks ” Perhaps his earlier stuff was better?”
My answer to that is that his earlier work was better, but only because it didn’t have the squicky stuff which he couldn’t write due to the market (Juveniles) he was in at the time. I’m pretty certain that if he had been allowed to, he would have filled the early books with as much squick as the later works had.
As a young and very closeted trans girl i wore out my copy of I Will Fear no Evil until the words faded off the pages due to the sheer number of eye tracks I put on them. But I was also extremely distressed when in so many of his other books he called trans people “Those monsters created by Surgeons”. Representation offered and then snatched away by the same author. How’s that for suck?
Heinlein was my favorite writer for a fair bit of my childhood, and I suspect the key to his future longevity will be the sheer fecundity of his imagination and his command of the adventure story. This thread has referenced a couple dozen Heinlein classics, and we haven’t even gotten to The Roads Must Roll, Life-Line, Magic, Inc, Waldo, And He Built a Crooked House, Farmer in the Sky…
To be sure, both the politics politics (went went mostly completely over my head at the time) and the gender and racial politics (which are fully of their era, and bugged me even as a child) are jarring to modern readers. But the passing of time cuts both ways here. As his views get more and more archaic, at the same time they get more and more distant and, potentially, easily to lay aside in the appreciation of his art. Few people are overly troubled by the racism, sexism, classism, etc, of Shakespeare or Austen or Dickens. We know it was a very different time and we move on. Of course in that vein it would help if the times were a little more different than at present they are…
I was in 6th grade, in my public library, and some kid said to me, “If you like that, you might like this, too.” I don’t remember what the “that” was, but the “this” was Have Spacesuit, Will Travel, and I loved it. My introduction to sci-fi. I read everything Heinlein ever wrote, loved many of them, even some that objectively — even at the time — I thought were probably not great. (Number of the Beast sticks in my head as representative of the “Um, huh?” category.) … And then I grew up and became a woman (as opposed to a girl) and then a mom and after that — his female characters, his treatment of women, his understanding of what it means to be female… I just couldn’t, can’t, won’t ever read anything by him again. From my specifically female adult perspective, his books have become as unreadable as those of Piers Anthony and Orson Scott Card. I’m sad for that, on many levels, not the least of which is that for the era, I think his books had more female characters & more interesting female characters than any other prolific sci-fi author that I can think of. But they’re not readable, not to me, not anymore.
I’m not much younger than OGH, and I can’t say I’ve ever really been drawn to a lot of the BIG names in ye olde SF. By the time I got around to reading them, they already felt rather dated.
That said, I do hope he continues to be read reasonably widely. I read Starship Troopers a few years ago. It wasn’t a great read, IMO, but it was not the book I was expecting based on the comments by it’s current, loudest, fans. It struck me as rather anti-military at it’s core. (For all its rah rah attitude, the soldiers are clearly treated as completely disposable by the people in charge and are being massively misled on what kind of stint they’re really signing up for.)
Heinlein was my father’s favourite author, so I grew up with his juvies to start and later into his novels. There’s still ones that I love, but rereading them is like reading some classic works, where you need to drop in the ‘at the time’ filter to not let some of his attitudes and characterizations blow up any enjoyment of them. Coming at Heinlein relatively fresh today, at least half of them I can’t imagine even making much sense, on top of some of the offensive elements.
Oddly, while it certainly wasn’t his best novel, like the poster above, JOB to me was his last good novel and still one of my favourites. The fact that he quietly slips in multiple points to show how awful a person his protagonist is in many ways was rather clever and his approach to Christian mythos with a strong mix of literal takes was rather deft.
After many of years of not reading much at all, Heinlein was the writer who launched me into a lifetime of devouring books, back in my teens in the late 1980s.
I read Stranger, Job: A Comedy of Justice, Puppet Masters, Number of the Beast, and a couple others. Granted, part of me saw a lot of his plots as complex excuses to get people naked (by the time I hit Puppet Masters, I was pretty much convinced of this). But I got a lot out of those early books, and his writing sent me on my way into other authors.
I don’t know why I stopped getting further into his catalog and why I don’t refer to him much now. Part of it is, as you point out, how often his name is associated with libertarian and pro-military crowds. But I hope people keep reading him – there are a handful of writers who are must-reads for a long, long time after they’re gone.He was an imaginative storyteller.
A lot of Heinlein’s work hasn’t aged particularly well, but he is very readable and I devoured his works when I first discovered them in grad school in the late 80s. His attitudes towards women, while probably enlightened for his time, can be pretty grating–his female characters all seem to be men in women’s bodies. And the rape scene in Friday (followed by her later marrying her rapist!) made me want to scream at him in frustration. Where I think he still has value is in the way he liked to take an idea and extrapolate it out. Starship Troopers, for example, was in some ways a thought experiment about what a society would look like if only veterans (NOT active-duty military) and others who had provided government service were allowed to vote. I also really liked some of his short horror-type pieces as well, such as The Unpleasant Profession of Jonathan Hoag, which is downright creepy even today. Still, overall, I’ve re-read a few of his works in the past few years, and whether it’s me aging, the changing culture, or some combination thereof, I found him a good deal less compelling than I remembered.
I’m currently re-reading ‘The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress’, not for the science but because it’s still a rattling good story. Have ‘Stranger…’ kicking around somewhere, probably re-read it one more time. And ‘Starship Troopers’. Wish they’d make a movie out of that one!
I recognize some of the titles from Heinlein, but I am not sure I have ever even heard his name.
I am of a generation (36 years old) where my influences as a writer are the likes of Neal Stephenson, Robert Jordan (I, no joking, have the Wheel of Time tattooed on my arm) and … John Scalzi. Maybe Peter Clines. I kid around that when I grow up, I want to be Stephenson (if explanatory science/speculative fiction is really a genre or just Stephenson-esque is debatable).
Am I influenced by Heinlein? Not so much as he was the influence of my influence.
My dad read Stranger… as a teenager and had his mind blown, so he highly recommended it to me. I, on the other hand, literally threw the book across the room in a rage when Heinlein went out of his way to point out that free love was okay, but homosexuality was perverse. My dad didn’t even remember that part, which would have upset him in any book he read today. My only other read is “Door into Summer” which was super squicky. I definitely feel like I am not exactly his target audience, but also time has not been kind to the ones I have read. But Predestination, for which I have not read the source material, is one of my favorite movies.
Heinlein was the author that flipped my switch from having to read to wanting to read. If you look back at his career you can see that he actually pushed the envelope on the social issues of his time. He got away with an awful lot for the McCarthy Era and the second red scare.
A lot of his concepts had to be coached in military-fascist cloaks, lest he be noticed by those whose fears ran away with them. I believe some of those things shaped some of his views later on.
I don’t know if it is good for younger people to have forgotten those events in our history. I have always been a believer that there is no future without history. Maybe a Heinlein during the Red Scare would bring younger people to him. It would be a good topic to consider, especially at this time.
I’m of Scalzi’s generation and loved SF and fantasy as a teen, but never finished a book by the grand old men of SF – the books were so old-fashioned, and sometimes badly written. I did enjoy earlier authors and I wonder if that’ll happen to Heinlein – will he someday seem quaint and cool and distant enough that we can laugh at the squicky stuff?
I have to say I’ve always been grateful to the unknown to me elementary school librarian who, back in the early 60s, stocked our school library with a full collection of the Heinlein juveniles. Which led to Asimov and Clarke, and then on to others.
At the same time, Heinlein’s an author from what’s becoming a long time ago. How much of an influence do Herman Wouk, Allen Drury, or Arthur Hailey–all very popular authors from the late 50s/early 60s–hold on popular fiction today? I’d expect Heinlein to be pretty much the same–someone who wrote good genre stories that people really enjoyed back in the day, but who’s aged out of the mainstream.
Another anecdata point on whether The Kids These Days read: I’m the parent of a 5th grader and not only do he and his friends read, they are passionate discussers of the books and series they love. For my son’s crew, that’s Harry Potter and Warriors at the moment. They will dissect various plot points and favorite characters.
I don’t try to police what he reads (beyond giving him books I hope he’ll connect with one day, like The Dark is Rising and a Wizard of Earthsea, etc.). It is my *hope* that one day he’ll glom on to those books I loved when I was his age, but I don’t *expect* him to, because what resonated for me will not necessarily resonate for him. It’s a different time. (When he does connect with a book I love, that’s a gift for me!) Young me was hit freaking hard by Mercedes Lackey’s Last Herald Mage books, but I suspect that if ever he reads them, he will find the aspects of the gay protag being oppressed heavy handed compared to the way I experienced them in the AIDS crisis in the 90s.
Stranger in a Strange Land was the only Heinlein book that ever really resonated with me, though I read a few others. But I still found it alienating for reasons others have mentioned above, and I haven’t tried to reread it in years because I’d rather hang on to the memory of what I enjoyed. I read SiaSL probably 30 years after it was published and it’s only gotten more dated since. I’d never recommend it to my son or his friends (well, certainly not in 5th grade!) unless he started a deep dive of classic SF on his own, and that’s okay. There’s so much great writing now, he won’t run out of books to connect with any time soon.
Have Space Suit, Will Travel probably doesn’t age well, but I loved it as a teen and later as a twenty-something. Much of the rest of his canon which I devoured at the time I loved, but I haven’t found myself going back to it the way I have with other works.
For modern-day YA SF authors, I second the recommendation for Scott Westerfeld (Leviathan, Behemoth, Goliath in particular I liked). My son has started on the Dragonback Bargain books by Timothy Zahn which I liked as well.
I think I know where Heinlein was coming from in his earlier decades of writing (I always read the copyright date) because I grew up with 1930’s high school textbooks in my basement. Back then, I think, people would know where the phrase “bought the farm” came from. (earning precious Roman citizenship, plus a small farm, after a lifetime of service in the legion)
N.Y. Times best-selling author Rita Mae Brown, in her writer’s manual, says that our heritage used to be three streams (Hebrew, Christian (Europe) and Greco-Roman, but that after WWI we dropped the latter stream (Which cost poets and novelists a lot of symbols) This “dropping” could explain a throw away line in Rolling Stones where an old guy complains, (from memory) “Quote a bit of Latin at them and hey look at you like you’re funny in the head.”
To the Greeks, citizenship was precious, not a scrap of paper, not merely voting every four years for others to be the government, but was an going willingness to be uncomfortable and take responsibility. Forget the couch.
(For example, unlike us, the Greeks would have sent a long-term formal congressional committee to inspect the progress of the goal of teaching democracy in Iraq, and individual citizens, including females, would have volunteered to go be interpreters to “win hearts and minds” during those scary U.S. army night raids on families) The Greeks, and Romans too (before the decadent empire) served for free, without conscription or legal penalty for just staying home. (the republic supplied the rations and catapults and so forth)
In Heinlein’s formative years, the citizen service ethic meant that even the U.S. president did not make much money, and admirals had an income comparable to a reverend’s. Even today (totally unlike in Canada) the post exchange store, PX, is utterly necessary to armed forces people.
I suspect part of the reason people got involved (such as the political club where Podkane’s uncle plays cards) was that television had not yet been invented.
I have to try to amplify the love for PREDESTINATION that a couple of previous posters shared.
I’m in my mid-50s and went through two distinct phases with Heinlein when I originally read him. As a younger reader, I devoured his YA fiction and he absolutely contributed to my love of reading. Once I got out of my YA phase, I could only really get into Starship Troopers, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and some of his darker earlier stuff (Hoag, Farnham’s Freehold, etc).
I do find it funny that the only Heinlein adaptation that I really like is an adaptation of a short story he reportedly wrote in one sitting (All You Zombies…). Of course I always loved that story (and the novel by David Gerrold that it so obviously influenced).
Heinlein said everything of importance he had to say in his first short stories. The stories from 1939-42. That was a 3-year run of excellence few sci fi writers have equaled. Most of what came afterward was filling and padding that first burst.
To be honest I wouldn’t be too broken up if Heinlein was forgotten by the mainstream reading public. Lots of very popular authors were forgotten after their fans died and younger potential fans couldn’t see the attraction. Heinlein wrote about racism, slavery, rape, incest and sexism in grossly offensive terms and he used “artistic license” for years to get a pass for the awfulness. His stories were always didactic but after 1960 they were more padded with long speeches about The Way Life Is and How Things Ought To Be. He was a better craftsman than Asimov and Clarke and he told many entertaining tales but I’m not sure readers in the future are going to want to put up with his basically paternalistic voice.
ROH is still read by at least one script writer; A character in Z-Nation used the word “grok” which had me laughing. Of course, then we had to pause it so I could explain said laughter to my companion.
I read Time Enough For Love in the 70s because I was dating a straight white male who was enthralled by it. I actually loved huge swaths of it, but even as a 16 year old girl in the 70s who hadn’t discovered “women’s lib” yet in any meaningful way, I was put off by his potrayal of women. I would not at that time have been able to explain why, but it was a sour note in my otherwise pretty compete embrace of that novel and the other Future History books as they came out.
I also loved Door Into Summer and I Will Fear No Evil, although both left me with the same unpleasant sour note regarding how he wrote about women. When I reread all three books in my 50s, I understood my sourness. Door Into Summer was a particular disappointment because I had loved that one so very much. But in my 50s, I noticed that the protagonist basically falls in love with a child and instructs her to do some things so that they can meet up as adults, and she does them, and I am so grossed out by that, because it makes her an object, not a person, and it makes the protagonist a next door neighbor to being a pedophile, who used his position as a much loved adult to influence her to do something that may or may mot have been in her best interests. The text makes it clear that his thinking about what he was doing did not include any consideration for her best interest, only for his own.
And yet Heinlein was, in the 70s, touted as an author who wrote really great women. You know what? I dated several boys and then young men who wanted nothing more in the world than to be Lazarus Long, and who set out to treat women the way LL did, and to be honest, the better they succeeded, the less appealing they were to me and my contemporaries as people to date or have sex with.
It was a great relief to me near the end of the 70s when I started dating women. I never again encountered a potential romantic partner who would have been cool if only they hadn’t drunk the LL koolaid quite so thoroughly.
I miss the books I used to think TEFOL and Door Into Summer were, but I am happy to live in a world where people I might want to date look at that stuff and pretty much uniformly say, “He was technically a great writer and he told great stories, but he was defeated in the end by the way he depicted women and relations between men and women.”
Has Heinlein declined as an influence? Well, sure. Can’t influence an audience you don’t have. Go look in the bookstore: how many copies of Heinlein on the shelf? How many books by Rowling or Green or Collins?
Is that loss of influence deserved? I think so. Heinlein put a great deal of his own ethos into his novels and his ethos has really not aged well. A great deal of his ethos is, frankly, vile, so the fewer people influenced by it the better. I remember reading “Starship Troopers” (before the film came out) and wondering when he was going to tip the balance and make it clear that he was being satirical. I *very* clearly recall the moment when I realized “shit, he’s not kidding, he *believes* this.”
And that’s not just due to age. Plenty of ideas *do* age well, and *do* maintain or even grow an audience as time goes on. Here’s a better message than anything in Heinlein: if you allow your fear of things that are different to dictate your actions, it will destroy you. You know who put that message in his writing? Stan Lee. Movies based on Stan Lee characters broke $24 billion this month. “Moon is a Harsh Mistress” came out in 1966 and I’d be hard pressed to find any of my students who have read it. Fantastic Four #52, featuring the first appearance of Black Panther, also came out in 1966, and *all* my students saw Black Panther. I think we made the right choices about whose influence to maintain.
I loved Heinlein in my teens and early 20s. When I went back to re-read in my 30’s, I couldn’t get more than a couple chapters in because his portrayals of women pissed me off so much. With such amazing work out there now, I feel like his stuff is best left to academia.
@Sean Crawford: “the Greeks would have sent a long-term formal congressional committee to inspect the progress of the goal of teaching democracy in Iraq” feels like at best vague and over-generalizing, like talking about “the Americans” without specifying whether you mean the US today, in Heinlein’s childhood, in the Taylor administration, or during the First Great Awakening, nor whether you’re talking about Massachusetts, Georgia, or California. I suspect that if Heinlein could have read this part of the discussion, he would have pointed out how limited citizenship was in both Athens and Sparta–the Athens of the Delian League wasn’t trying to spread either democracy or self-determination.
I’m not saying we should throw away Greek literature–the last book I finished was Emily Wilson’s new translation of the Odyssey. But try to read it without too many blinders. Recognize, for example, that Odysseus is the protagonist in that the story is about him, but nothing like a role model. The narrative viewpoint treats the rape of enslaved women either as normal and acceptable, or as an offense against the slave-holder, if the rapist is one of his enemies, not him or his guest.
Yes, “of its time,” but acknowledging that is different from overlooking a book’s flaws, whether the author is Homer or Heinlein.
Quite unscientific but it will be interesting the number of comments you get vs the nearly 500 you got 11 years ago. That might speak to his relevance.
I think his YA works are still petty entertaining, and recently went back to them (anyone remember stobor?). Although I read ALL things Heinlein starting in middle school in the 70’s, I never thought much of most all of his books written after 1965, with exception of Time Enough for Love.
I am surprised (and relieved) that he hasn’t shaped me politically despite reading him when I was in my formative years. He would have made an excellent running mate to Donald Trump. Ugh!!!
Despite that, he will always be a hero of sorts to me. He was my best friend as a teenager.
Ron Beilke:
It’s especially non-scientific because 11 years ago I left comment threads open indefinitely, so there was lots of time for comments to accrue. These days I generally turn them off after two days.
SF does not age well since technology changes. A Fire Upon the Deep has spaceships with space internet bandwidth that is not much better dialup. I remember the numbers were like 500 kb. Stuff like that takes me out of the sense of being in the future. I cant reader older SF. I am 43.
Fantasy ages better because it does not have to worry about technology changes. Swords and magic in Tolkeins books are the today as they were when they came out. Sword technology has not improved.
Robert: “Few people are overly troubled by the racism, sexism, classism, etc, of Shakespeare or Austen or Dickens.” Shakespeare, Austin and Dickens were not building utopias in their books. The brilliance of Austen and Dickens in particular is that their characters are constrained by their worlds, but act according to principles we still can recognize as moral or otherwise. Heinlein’s world building limits this- he chose all elements of the world building thus the sexism etc in the strictures of how his worlds are set up is less forgivable.