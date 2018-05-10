Uncategorized

Wait, I’m almost done with my 40s already? 

As most of you know every year on my birthday I take a picture of myself, a sort of “state of the Scalzi” photo. This is this year’s, brought about in part by the fact that my allergies have picked this very day to kick in and literally every other picture I’ve taken today makes me look like I’m about to burst into tears. This is the best picture out of, like, eighty. I honestly hope this is not a harbinger for the rest of my 49th year.

But I suspect it’s not. I already have lots of very cool things on the runway for this next year and plans with awesome people to do ridiculous things. You will get to see some of them! Promise.

In the meantime, on we go to the last year of my 40s. Ready? Let’s do this.

14 thoughts on “49

  2. Happy Birthday!

    Here’s hoping it’s better than my 49th year – in and out of the hospital for the first 8 months. A non-alcoholic Cheers to you!

  8. Happy birthday! (My allergies have been horrendous this year. You have my sympathies.)

  10. I desperately wanted to be the first pedant to point out that you’re entering your 50th year, not your 49th – but it seems I’m already too late for that.

    I’ll just wish you a Happy Birthday instead!

  11. I too am 49 (just this last January). So far it’s been a good year for me and I hope the same for you. Thank you very much for sharing your life with us. Know that those of us in your age group truly appreciate both your age-specific-in-jokes/writing/witticisms and also your open and honest assessments of growing older as a person, a husband and a parent. Know that there are many like you who read and appreciate knowing that we’re not the only ones dealing with X, Y, or Z (including reactions to, say, the current political clime). Happy Birthday! I hope you and your family have a great day and a wonderful year ahead.

  12. Damn it, damn it. Yes, it’s your 50th year. (I’m 57; in my 58th year.) A true pedant isn’t annoyed by errors so much as by not being the first one to point them out!

    Happy Birthday, John! Do awesome and ridiculous things! It’s a Scalzi kind of day.

  14. In Japan they have this weird thing that you’re age one in your first year, which lasts until the new year when the counter clicks over. So it’s possible to be a day old (born on 31st December) and two [years old] simultaneously.

