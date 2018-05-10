Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality

Well, this is a sort of ironic question to address on my birthday, from Theo, who asks:
Do you think about mortality frequently or do you try to put it out of your mind? Do you think it’s better to ignore it or jam pack as much as you can into every minute with one eye on the clock?
Well, if I’m going to be right up front about it, I neither frequently think about mortality nor try to put it out of my mind. At this point I’ve largely made peace with the fact that I will not be immortal and that I will one day die, and also, that there are probably worse things than being dead.
I suspect this is the case because, honestly, I’ve been dead before — more accurately, not alive, which is what being dead is. However, this particular session of being not alive happened prior to my birth, and we don’t call that being “dead” even if that’s effectively what it is. Whatever you call it, I was not alive for the first 13.7 billion years or so of the existence of this universe.
How did I feel about it then? Well, I didn’t feel anything about it. I didn’t exist. Not existing — not being alive — didn’t bother me; I had no capacity to be bothered about it, or to feel anything else about it. I rather strongly suspect that being dead again will be much the same. It won’t bother me, or make me happy, or sad, or anything else. However I feel about not existing prior to non existence, and I imagine I will feel something about it, will be irrelevant. I’ll just be gone. And that will be that.
I should be clear that I like existing, actually quite a bit, and am in no rush to stop existing. But from experience (so to speak) I know that not existing isn’t so bad. It’s not something I’m afraid of. I don’t fear eternal judgment, or worry that I will miss out on some eternal reward. There’s no eternal; there’s just nothing. Intellectual honesty requires me to note I could be wrong about this, in which case, won’t I be surprised. But I’m not so worried about being wrong that it’s going to cause me to change how I live my life.
Since I’m not exactly afraid of death or preoccupied by the nature of an afterlife, on a day to day basis I don’t give either a whole lot of thought. I don’t hide from it, and when it does cross my mind I’ll think about it for an appropriate amount of time. Then I’ll move on, because I have enough other things on my plate to keep me busy — I have books to write, and places to go, and people to see and pets to pet. It’s a pretty full schedule. And when it’s not full, that’s fine too, since when I’m dead, I won’t be able to lie around or nap or zone out, either. I like doing nothing every now and again, and now is the only time when I’ll be able to do it. So, you know, I’m gonna enjoy it.
I will admit that at least some of my sanguinity regarding death comes from the fact that I feel generally content with my life, which is to say, I have accomplished most of the things I wanted to accomplish when I was younger, and by and large there’s not that much about my life that I regret or would change. There is always more to do, of course, and I would be happy for more things to happen before I shuffle off. But honestly, if I get hit by the proverbial bus tomorrow, I don’t think anyone would say I hadn’t made good use of my time on the planet (well, some people might, but they would be jerks).
In terms of jam packing every single moment — nah. Aside from the notation above that I enjoy doing nothing from time to time, I also tend to be a proponent of quality versus quantity. Being frantic to check things off a list would annoy me after a while. Certainly there are experiences I have not yet had that I would love to have, and I will try to get around to them. But probably not in a wild-eyed sprint against death. Ironically, I don’t have time for that.
If you ever get yourself in a spiral about mortality, I would suggest to you that you remember that you, too, didn’t exist before now, and that, if you think about it, it probably wasn’t that bad when you didn’t, even if it does mean you missed the dinosaurs. So future not existing will probably not be too bad, either, and will take care of itself in any event.
With that in mind, you can focus on the part where you do exist, and make the most of it, however that works for you. Good luck with that! I’ll be doing the same.
7 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality”
You’re right where I am about existence after death. “It’s just like before you were born, only longer.”
Wow, that was quite the profound bit here right before lunch. Thank you.
We are on the same page though I like your connect to before your own birth. If I think about death now I think about the things here I would miss but hope see witness before I kick it. I don’t give much thought to an afterlife. Won’t know till I get there
I don’t feel bad about missing the dinosaurs, turns out they weren’t as cool as we thought they were and looked more like scruffy turkeys. Frankly that sounds more like a lucky escape to me.
I was born with serious medical issues, requiring multiple brain surgeries. I’ve had 17 altogether, the first one when I was three weeks old, the two most recent surgeries in the summer of ’04, when I was 32. When I was born, my parents were told I might never walk, talk, or learn, and at the time it was very common for children with my disability to not make it to their teenage years.
I turned 46 in January. I figure every birthday I’ve had since my teenage years has been a bonus.
:-)
A couple of thoughts:
1) The first time you didn’t exist, no one who did exist knew you or knew of you. The next time, your absence will, by definition, impact more people. When I think about dying, I think mostly about how it will affect those around me, not how it will affect me.
2) On a related point, our financial laws enable you to significantly impact the lives of others for years (decades? centuries?) after your death. I’m not asking you to discuss it, but if you don’t spend at least some time thinking about your death from this perspective, then you really should (from what I’ve read in these pages before, I suspect Krissy has already thought about this for you).
3) Dying is most definitely a process, not an event. I definitely think about things I want to do while I’m healthy enough to do them, because there will likely be a time when I still exist, but am close enough to not existing that certain options are off the table.
Hmmm, thinking of it like that helps up to a point, of course, but as the great Philip Larkin said…
It’s only oblivion, true:
We had it before, but then it was going to end,
And was all the time merging with a unique endeavour
To bring to bloom the million-petalled flower
Of being here. Next time you can’t pretend
There’ll be anything else.
…which can be a chilling thought – that was your lot! On the whole I agree, however, just need to make the point that thinking of it like that doesn’t always work.