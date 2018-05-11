Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/11/18

John Scalzi7 Comments

Another Friday, another tasty stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. I see some very fine work in this one — what here is catching your attention? Share your thoughts in the comments!

7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/11/18

  1. The Mere Wife and Medusa Uploaded are both on my “to be read as soon as I’m done marking mountains of essays” list.

  2. Heyyyy! The Crescent Stone! One of my most anticipated books of the year! Matt’s great.

  4. Oh! The Mere Wife! Definitely looking forward to that, and the follow-up translation of Beowulf.

