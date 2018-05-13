Hope it’s a lovely one. It is here.
7 thoughts on “Happy Mother’s Day”
Happy mothers day. Nostalgia and fond memories day for me.
Great picture! I don’t approve of humans reproducing, yet I admire mothers.
I’m guessing that’s three generations worth of moms in your family. I should call my own mother.
Mmm, well, not in Athena’s case, unless there have been some unlikely developments.
Happy Mother’s Day to the women in your life!
Lovely family. My wife and I always wanted a daughter but we ended up with two sons and lots of regret. 😁 [Kidding] And I’m with @Manuel Royal: too many people on the rock. But let’s not spoil a beautiful Mother’s Day will all that.
They are all lovely. One question though. Why does it look as if Krissy’s left knee is transparent? Is this something you are testing for a new book? If so very subtle & cool.