Uncategorized

Happy Mother’s Day

John Scalzi7 Comments

Hope it’s a lovely one. It is here.

7 thoughts on “Happy Mother’s Day

  3. I’m guessing that’s three generations worth of moms in your family. I should call my own mother.

  4. Mmm, well, not in Athena’s case, unless there have been some unlikely developments.

  6. Lovely family. My wife and I always wanted a daughter but we ended up with two sons and lots of regret. 😁 [Kidding] And I’m with @Manuel Royal: too many people on the rock. But let’s not spoil a beautiful Mother’s Day will all that.

  7. They are all lovely. One question though. Why does it look as if Krissy’s left knee is transparent? Is this something you are testing for a new book? If so very subtle & cool.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s