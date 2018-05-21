Uncategorized Easing Back Into the World May 21, 2018 John Scalzi14 Comments Here are some lovely photos I took whilst I was away from the world. Enjoy! Hope you had a good week. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
14 thoughts on “Easing Back Into the World”
And just for fun, a “before and after” photo of the first flower picture, pre and post processing.
“Hope you had a good week”.
We did not. We are glad to see you back, however you might want to consider another “sabbatical”…
Welcome back, I hope it was a successful week for you. I particularly like the rainbow edging on the cloud in the first pic.
Oh, hey, there’s that lady from the plane! I guess the flirting went well. Is she nice? She looks nice.
Welcome back, hope you had a good and productive week.
Welcome back! Here’s a good site if you want to keep up with the important news out of DC:
https://dceaglecam.org/
Great week. Reported today to my final Monday in the professional workforce. Just 9 more contract days and I am retired. Two weeks from today I am in Victoria, BC, Canada, looking for an apartment for my retirement years. Yep, been a good week and Monday.
Away from the world? Looks like you were *IN* the world, and away from the Internet! ;-)
Also: I think I’m even more impressed with your Photoshop skills than with your photography skills. Nicely done!
Got 50 pages translated, so it was a fine week, work-wise. The larger world keeps breaking my heart. Welcome back.
Dear John,
You really are good, y’know.
pax / Ctein
Looks like the world to me. Where did you think you were?
Looks like you found your center grasshopper…
Your world is always around you. Just take the time to see it. Its the other stuff that is the illusion. (even if it pays the mortgage)
Those eyes….
Love that dandelion. Why can’t they look like that in my yard?