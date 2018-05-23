Scalzi at Phoenix Comic Fest This Weekend

As a reminder, starting today(!) I will be in the lovely and very hot town of Phoenix for Phoenix Comic Fest (previously known as Phoenix Comic Con), to sign books, be on panels and do a whole lot of schmoozing. And you(!) can be a part of that, if you happen to be in or around Phoenix this weekend.
What’s my schedule?
Wednesday (today):
- 2018 Elevengeddon: A Multi-Author Sci-Fi Event
7:00pm, Poisoned Pen Bookstore
Event & Signing
Authors: Myke Cole (Tor.com Publishing), Emily Devenport, Cory Doctorow, K Arsenault Rivera, John Scalzi, V.E. Schwab, Charles Soule, Sam Sykes
Thursday:
- Out in the Field – Bizarre Things I Learned While Researching My Book & Post-Panel Signing
1:30pm-2:30pm, North 126AB
Panelists: Aaron Mahnke, K Arsenault Rivera, John Scalzi, V.E. Schwab
- Prophets of Sci-Fi
3:00pm-4:00pm, North 125AB
Panelists: Cory Doctorow, John Scalzi, Emily Devenport, Sylvain Neuvel
- Tor Author Group Signing
4:30pm-5:30pm, Changing Hands Author Signing Area
All attending Tor Authors
Friday:
- Tor Presents: Two Truths and A Lie – Authors Edition
10:30am-11:30am, North 122ABC
Panelists: Cory Doctorow, Emily Devenport, K Arsenault Rivera, John Scalzi
Moderator: Myke Cole (Tor.com Publishing)
- Marching Orders – Military in Sci-Fi and Fantasy Stories & Post-Panel Signing
1:30pm-2:30pm, North 126C
Panelists: John Scalzi, Melinda Snodgrass, Sylvain Neuvel, Mark Gardner, Kevin Ikenberry
Saturday:
- Cory Doctorow & John Scalzi in Conversation about Politics in Sci-Fi and Fantasy & Post-Panel Signing
12:00pm-1:00pm, North 124AB
Panelists: Cory Doctorow and John Scalzi
- Tor Presents #FearlessWomen & Post-Panel Signing
1:30pm-2:30pm, North 125AB
Panelists: V.E. Schwab, K Arsenault Rivera, Emily Devenport, John Scalzi
Sunday:
- John Scalzi Solo Panel & Post-Panel Signing
1:30pm-2:30pm, North 126AB
(All this information taken from Tor.com’s PCF schedule, which also features the schedule of other Tor-related authors, like VE Schwab, Cory Doctorow and Myke Cole among others.)
I’ll note that on Sunday, at my solo panel, I’ll likely be reading new material that I’ve not read anywhere else yet, so if that’s a thing you want to hear, get yourself there.
See you in Phoenix! Uh, unless I don’t, in which case have a good rest of your week anyway, okay?
11 thoughts on “Scalzi at Phoenix Comic Fest This Weekend”
Perhaps it’s only because I’ve just recently started reading your blog, but I’m curious about what you think about comics. I’m a retired librarian who’s just come out with a comic. Most of the people I know DON’T read comics. I’m not even interested in most comics ( I guess I could say the same about fiction in general —there’s so much out there!) Are there comic creators that you regularly read? Do you consider the genre a waste of time?
See you there!
It could be worse-you could be headed to Phoenix in JULY!!! This is Phoenix’s warming up act. Drink lots of water along with other beverages and enjoy! AZ’s a lovely state. I’m down the road in Tucson, won’t make the con.
I and my wife Hilde are planning to be at the Poisoned Pen event later today, but won’t be at Phoenix Comic Fest. (Don’t feel comfortable at events with that many people. I’ll stick with under-1000 cons, thanks.)
As a Phoenix native….my condolences. Particularly on the weekend that traditionally begins the triple digit temperatures.
Awww, you’re so nice, saying Phoenix is lovely. I grew up there, and AZ definitely has it’s own, lethal beauty, but Phoenix? Just do your best to keep cool this weekend, and have a blast!
See you tonight at The Pen. Was hoping you and Wil Wheaton might do something together this year. Of course, the Unicorn Pegasus Kitten is something that will likely never be topped.
Looking forward to seeing you again this weekend
Please plan to crash a Wheaton panel or vice versa, because a Phoenix Comic Con Fest with both of you in town and not sharing a stage is like chocolate chip cookies without the chips. Or with just a pile of chips and no baked dough.
You’re lucky to be visiting us during a cold snap. It’s supposed to stay below 100 the entirety of your visit. Enjoy especially the warm, bugless, no humidity evenings!
From a Phoenix native, welcome! As a burrito fan, I recommend you find a “Berto’s”… Alberto’s, Julioberto’s, Filiberto’s, etc… They are everywhere here in town. If you want a sit-down restaurant, try Garcia’s or La Pinatas… Enjoy your stay! Sorry I won’t make the convention.