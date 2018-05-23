Scalzi at Phoenix Comic Fest This Weekend

As a reminder, starting today(!) I will be in the lovely and very hot town of Phoenix for Phoenix Comic Fest (previously known as Phoenix Comic Con), to sign books, be on panels and do a whole lot of schmoozing. And you(!) can be a part of that, if you happen to be in or around Phoenix this weekend.

What’s my schedule?

Wednesday (today):

2018 Elevengeddon: A Multi-Author Sci-Fi Event

7:00pm, Poisoned Pen Bookstore

Event & Signing

Authors: Myke Cole (Tor.com Publishing), Emily Devenport, Cory Doctorow, K Arsenault Rivera, John Scalzi, V.E. Schwab, Charles Soule, Sam Sykes

Thursday:

Out in the Field – Bizarre Things I Learned While Researching My Boo​k & Post-Panel Signing

1:30pm-2:30pm, North 126AB

​Panelists: Aaron Mahnke, K Arsenault Rivera, John Scalzi, V.E. Schwab

Prophets of Sci-Fi

3:00pm-4:00pm, North 125AB

Panelists: Cory Doctorow, John Scalzi, Emily Devenport, Sylvain Neuvel

4:30pm-5:30pm, Changing Hands Author Signing Area

All attending Tor Authors

Friday:

Tor Presents: Two Truths and A Lie – Authors Edition

10:30am-11:30am, North 122ABC

Panelists: Cory Doctorow, Emily Devenport, K Arsenault Rivera, John Scalzi

Moderator: Myke Cole (Tor.com Publishing)

1:30pm-2:30pm, North 126C

Panelists: John Scalzi, Melinda Snodgrass, Sylvain Neuvel, Mark Gardner, Kevin Ikenberry

Saturday:

Cory Doctorow & John Scalzi in Conversation about Politics in Sci-Fi and Fantasy & Post-Panel Signing

12:00pm-1:00pm, North 124AB

Panelists: Cory Doctorow and John Scalzi

1:30pm-2:30pm, North 125AB

Panelists: V.E. Schwab, K Arsenault Rivera, Emily Devenport, John Scalzi

Sunday:

John Scalzi Solo Panel & Post-Panel Signing

1:30pm-2:30pm, North 126AB

(All this information taken from Tor.com’s PCF schedule, which also features the schedule of other Tor-related authors, like VE Schwab, Cory Doctorow and Myke Cole among others.)

I’ll note that on Sunday, at my solo panel, I’ll likely be reading new material that I’ve not read anywhere else yet, so if that’s a thing you want to hear, get yourself there.

See you in Phoenix! Uh, unless I don’t, in which case have a good rest of your week anyway, okay?