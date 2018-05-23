View From a Hotel Window, 5/23/18: Phoenix

There is a parking lot below the building at the front, but I decided not to feature it in the photo. Hey! Not every “view from a hotel window” photo has to have a parking lot.

Reminder to everyone here in the Phoenix area that tonight at 7 I will be at the Poisoned Pen, along with many many other authors, signing books, and tomorrow through Sunday I’ll be at Phoenix Comic Fest, doing panels, signing books and generally hanging about. Come see me at one or the other.