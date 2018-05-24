Have Some Photos!

Good evening, everyone! Today I’ve been really busy with schoolwork and running errands, and I realized I should probably post something before it gets to be too late in the day, since not everyone is as much of a night owl as I tend to be.

For today’s post, I thought I’d share with you guys some of my photography! If you follow me on Twitter or Instagram, you’ve probably already seen a few of these, but if you don’t, or you just happened to miss them, here is a few of my favorites!

Stairs to nowhere. A post shared by Athena Scalzi ⭐ (@ascalzi98) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

An oil spill of rainbows. A post shared by Athena Scalzi ⭐ (@ascalzi98) on Nov 13, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

A post shared by Athena Scalzi ⭐ (@ascalzi98) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

I mostly like to take pictures of flowers and scenery, but I really like cloud and sunrise/sunset photos, too. Hopefully this summer I’ll use some of my free time to take more pictures of nature-y things!

If you have any awesome pictures of yours you’d like to show me, put them in the comments and I’ll check them out. Have a great day!