And Now, a Quick Update From Phoenix

Actually, everything is groovy. Wednesday was “Elevengeddon” at the Poisoned Pen bookstore, in which more than eleven authors signed books for people, and yesterday was given over to a couple of panels and then mostly hanging out with friends. Above you will see my friend Olivia, being force choked by Darth Vader. That Vader. What a jerk. Today is more panels and hanging out. As is Saturday! As is Sunday! You sense a pattern.

Hope your Memorial Day weekend is going to be a fabulous one. If you have any particular plans for it you feel like sharing, well, that’s what the comment thread is for.