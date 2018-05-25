Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 5/25/18

John Scalzi5 Comments

As we roll into Memorial Day Weekend, here’s a quick stack of new books and ARCs for you to peruse. Does anything here look like your ideal summer reading? Tell us which ones in the comments!

5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/25/18

  1. Alternate history from Charlaine Harris? Intriguing. I flagged it in my fall list, maybe my library will get it.

  3. Ever since Emperor Mollusk Vs the Sinister Brain , A.Lee Martinez has been a steady fixture on my stack of books to read on my reinforced night stand. So many books so little time…

