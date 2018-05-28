Headed Home + Posting Through 6/15

I’m sitting here in Sky Harbor, getting ready for the trek home. With any luck I’ll be there early evening. Without luck I will be stranded in DFW. I’m hoping for luck.

Phoenix Comic Fest, where I’ve been for the last several days, was a lovely time with lovely people and I’m glad to have come back after a few years of missing it. That said, it will be nice to be home. It will also be nice to stay home too — I don’t have any travel for a month, which I think may be a recent record. This is a very good thing, as I have a book to finish.

Along that line, I am in final crunch time for the next book, so for the next couple of weeks at least I will be scarce and/or very brief around here. The good news is, Whatever has an intern. So enjoy her posts and wish me luck on finishing the book. Thanks.