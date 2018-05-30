One thing I wholeheartedly believe in is volunteering. Community service should be a part of everyone’s life, even if it’s a small part. Recently, I started volunteering at the Humane Society of Preble County. It is a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats in Eaton, Ohio. Eaton is over thirty minutes from my house, so I only go once a week. When it comes to volunteering, it can be really hard to make time for it if you have a job, go to school, have kids, or any combination of the three. If you do have time, though, volunteering is a great way to spend it.
Eaton is halfway between my house and the town I go to college in. Every time I drove to either place, I passed the shelter. Sometimes I would see the dogs playing outside, or the employees photographing the dogs to put up on the website. One day I just flipped on my turn signal and pulled in to the parking lot. Then I walked in and put in a volunteer application. They accepted me on the spot and since then I’ve been volunteering once a week!
Every pet I’ve met has been so amazing. There hasn’t been a single dog that isn’t loving. Whether they love to play, be petted, or drool on me, they’re all loving in so many ways, and it breaks my heart that someone gave them up. I’ve come to know a lot of the dogs’ names, how long they’ve been there, and why they were brought in. Some have been there for over a month, while others get adopted within a week of being brought in.
I’m so happy when I hear a pet has gotten adopted. I mean, that’s the end goal, isn’t it? But I also get a little sad, because I know I won’t be able to play with that specific dog again, or pet the kitten I have every time since my first day. It’s certainly a little selfish, but whenever I’m playing with one of them, I almost feel like they’re my own dog or cat for a minute, and it’s really nice.
I’m hoping to spend more time volunteering at other places in my college town when fall semester comes around, but for now I think I’m content just at the animal shelter. It’s a really great place, all the employees are super nice, and if you live in the area and are looking for a pet, I recommend them highly!
Here’s their website, where you can view all their dogs and pictures of them. They do not have their cats up there, but I was just there today and I can tell you they just got a bunch of kittens in! So if you’re in the area and want a kitten, they sure have a handful of them.
If you don’t volunteer but have always wanted to, just do it! I have always wanted to try it, so now I am, and it’s awesome. Get out there and find something you care about and help out, I’m sure you’ll love it!
11 thoughts on “Volunteering at the Humane Society of Preble County”
I just adopted 2 – 3 month old kittens. Their mother was rescued from a pet hoarder while pregnant. My wife picked them up today and they were a surprise for my 4 yo son, who’s ALWAYS wanted a cat since he could talk.
My last cat was also a rescue. The vet said he was between 4 and 8 years old when I got him. Quite a range! I had him for about 8 years before he had kidney failure, likely as a result of neglect before we got him. :/
I always also try to tell people, that if you don’t want to commit to up to 20+ years for a kitten, older cats need homes too! And they are usually already potty trained! :) Same, of course, for dogs!
I love that there are no-kill shelters now, and I love that you volunteer at one. Critters don’t get much of a say in what happens to them, so it’s up to us to give them the best lives they can have. For those who can’t volunteer time, there is Amazon Smile — a painless way to do good while you’re getting the goods. https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201365340
What do you as a volunteer? I know they need to be played with but, do they let you walk dogs, feed kittens with bottles, do laundry, paperwork? Are you allowed to watch the veterinarian work?
Dang … your photo-o-the-day looks like a wolfdog! (I once met one up close; she politely sniffed me, I politely let her, I gave her a skritch behind the ears which she appeared to enjoy.)
Love the shelter for getting dogs. Our latest was a shelter dog…beagle they had alot of problems getting a perma-home for. Our family agreed, unless she was a danger to any of us, she had a permanent home with us when we got her. She’s awesome! (I’m volunteering with the American Red Cross, btw….lending my writing skills to write grant proposals.)
Thanks. I just spent an hour down the rabbit hole of my local Humane Society website. I want all the cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and horses though I can adopt none at this time. Good for you for volunteering!
I used to run a duck shelter https://www.facebook.com/thequackteam/ and because of a job change I had to shut it down. I suggest look for a wildlife rescue or a domestic duck rescue in your area. There is such great need and yet nobody doing to work. :-(
I volunteer with my local House Rabbit Society chapter. There is no better feeling than getting bunnies adopted.
Lab mixes seem to be popular in your area :D
We’ve had about 8 cats over the years, and they are all ones that simply showed up one day and expected to be fed and petted, not to mention the ‘traveling salesman’ ones,who show up occasionally at mealtimes, but don’t make our house a hangout. Plus the neighbors’ dogs, and a pair of Muscovy ducks (blew in one day on a windstorm). And a flock of released lovebirds that have set up operations to compete with the mynahs in the neighbor’s tree. They look like a living version of Klee’s Twittering Machine.
My husband and I foster small senior (usually end of life) dogs. I also run TSSRA (Texas Senior Shelter and Rescue Animals) on Facebook, and all I can say is more people should adopt, foster, volunteer and help their local shelters.
We moved to northeastern Ohio (Youngstown) nearly 2 years ago. I’ve not had a chance to get plugged in to the local rescue community, but I’m very involved with Texas, and I can’t tell you how much I admire you for taking the time to volunteer. Kill shelters and no kill shelters and rescues need all the volunteers they can get!
When you look for volunteer opportunities once you’re back in school, you might see if your college has a chapter of Alpha Phi Omega. Not the only option, for sure, but a great opportunity to dive into community service while you’re still a student!