Hello, everyone! Today I’m going to be showing you my brand new tiny little herb garden!
As many of you know, I thoroughly enjoy cooking, and cooking often involves the use of herbs and/or spices. I’m sure many of you have experienced the struggle of needing 1/4 tsp of a spice and not having it at home, so you have to go out and buy an entire new container of a spice that you only need a little bit of. This is often the case for when it comes to herbs. Whenever a recipe calls for a sprig of rosemary or thyme, I’m always fresh out and have to venture to the store.
So I decided to plant the essential herbs! My little garden consists of rosemary, thyme, and basil. These three seem to be the ones I usually need more than others, so I figured I should have them on hand.
Here’s the rosemary:
Here’s the thyme (it’s so small!)
And here’s the basil:
Finally, here’s all of them (this was right before I watered them so the dirt looks a little dry):
I have always wanted a garden, but every time I’ve owned a potted plant, I always kill it. I even killed a cactus once! I’m hoping that since I planted these in the ground and not a pot, they’ll just kind of survive on their own and not shrivel up and die. Of course, I do water them, but I have the memory of a French baguette so we’ll see how long it is before I forget to do that.
Do any of you have a garden or flowerbed? I’d love to see pictures! Leave a comment and I’ll be sure to take a look. Hope you all have a great Friday!
11 thoughts on “My Herb Garden!”
Looks great! The Rosemary will get huge, compared to the others. Good luck!
I always like cilantro, too.
You could dedicate a drip hose, on a timer, to it. Don’t forget to fertilize either. Good luck.
The rosemary and thyme are perennial in the UK and ought to get through the winter round you, basil needs warmth and will die off at the first chill. Sage and oregano/marjoram are other good candidates for perennial outside herbs.
Not Simon and Garfunkel compliant. Needs Sage and Parsley.
Best wishes with the herb garden! I keep hoping to achieve one, myself, but I’m plant challenged, too. As in … a friend of mine once found a cactus in my glove compartment. It had been there for months — but she managed to save it.
REALLY plant challenged.
How do you keep the local wildlife from eating the herbs?
The rabbits and deer around here are voracious…
We live on a barrier island and have found that Earth Boxes are just great. Check them out on their site and get one. They are especially great for tomatoes.
I do container gardening now since we moved to a townhouse two years ago. My herbs are on the deck outside the dining room so they are easy to get to from the kitchen. Your rosemary might make it through the winter, but I always bring mine indoors. Never have been able to keep one going strong more than three or four seasons. The thyme can be invasive, and will grow everywhere. Not a bad thing as it makes a nice ground cover. Basil. Ah, basil. You may find, as I did, that it is nearly impossible to plant too much basil. But it does like warm weather. It won’t grow well if days and nights aren’t warm. But once they do warm up, it will grow like mad if you keep it watered. And if you end up with more than you can use at the end of the season, just make a batch of pesto, freeze in tablespoons in ice cube trays, wrap each little cube individually and put in freezer in a ziploc. One or two make a quick pasta meal.
You can see my herb stand in the pics on my pinterest board here:
Rosemary is the easiest one to grow and to propagate. Just cut a bit of fresh growth that’s 6-10 inches long and stick it the ground. It’ll probably root and make a new plant.
And you should give that a go when your original plant is a bit bigger. Sometime rosemary plants just die off, and you’ll want to have a spare or two for if that happens.
They look great! A couple of tips (I have exactly the same set of three delicious herbs in my garden) – First, keep pinching the flowers off the basil. It’s an annual, and what it wants to do is bloom, make seeds, and die. Frustrate it. Second, rosemary will keep growing for years if it’s sheltered in the winter. (I know your Ohio winters are harsher than winters here in New Jersey, so you might want to mulch it in the fall or put up a sort of burlap shelter around it – uncover it when the weather warms up next spring.)
My sister lives in Las Vegas and the climate is perfect for Rosemary. They use it for landscaping hedges–no lie, 3 ft. high and as thick as can be. Good luck!