First of June, First of June, summer reading is starting soon! And here are some new book and ARCs to be thinking of for your sunny summer enjoyment. What here looks refreshing to you? Tell us in the comments!
First of June, First of June, summer reading is starting soon! And here are some new book and ARCs to be thinking of for your sunny summer enjoyment. What here looks refreshing to you? Tell us in the comments!
2 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/1/18”
Brothers in Arms is way older in the Vorkosigan saga but a very good book. But then all of them are lol
A new Grantville Gazette compilation! Woohoo!