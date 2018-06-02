More Photography!

Happy 2nd of June! Today I am very busy cleaning out my closet and sorting things that I brought home from college, so I’m going to share some more of my photos with you! Last time, there was a lot of people asking what camera and lenses I use. Everything on the last post and in this post were taken on my iPhone 7 and edited with Instagram, so nothing fancy.
To kick it off, here’s some flowers I thought were pretty:
Sunset photo sans the sun:
The clouds have been seriously crazy lately, example 1:
And example 2:
And last, but not least, another sunset photo without the sun in it (I prefer taking pictures of the clouds than the sun):
So, there’s five photos I thought y’all would enjoy! Have a great rest of the weekend!