The sequel to The Dispatcher may have been announced in this New York Times article about audiobooks. And before you ask, yes, there will be a print/ebook version as well, some time after the audio publication.
The sequel to The Dispatcher may have been announced in this New York Times article about audiobooks. And before you ask, yes, there will be a print/ebook version as well, some time after the audio publication.
8 thoughts on “FYI”
A wish of mine has come true. Thanks you, Mr. Author!!!! (Though, sadly, I see I will have to wait for the ebook–I absolutely hate audio books.)
Ooh, yay sequel!
At least from the outside, the timing and mode seems slightly accidental, but I am very much looking forward to it. Hope Quinto comes back, I was impressed with his performance.
I love audio books, they get me through my hours drive to work in a flash! Looking forward to this.
Oh, good! (Especially about the print book/ebook version, from my perspective–but good that the story will exist at all.)
I can’t say I hate audiobooks; I just don’t use them. To me, the authorial voice is in my head, not my ears.
I read a ton of books, probably at least two or three a week. I read them at breakfast, while walking, in the doctor’s waiting room, on the john. (Those commas are there for a reason, by the way, and I recognize that they wouldn’t be necessary in an audiobook.) I can pick them up and carry on where I left off, read at my own speed, double back to check on something I missed, or skip over a dull or uninformative stretch. All those are harder on an audiobook.
Other things being equal, I prefer a print version, because skipping forward or backward, or checking a reference, is so much easier (do audiobooks even have footnotes or references?). But for fiction, the convenience of an ebook is greater. Have you ever tried to read Neal Stephenson in bed? Or standing up in the Metro?
Nice. Enjoyed that story a lot. Will be looking forward to this
Yay, I liked that audiobook a lot! :-) But (though I will get the audiobook) I’m glad you’re not leaving non-audiobook people out in the cold forever.