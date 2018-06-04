Writing for a blog is weird. It’s been really difficult for me to decide what to write about, so difficult in fact that it’s led to me not posting as much as I want to because I just have no idea what to write about. Everything I’ve posted has been surface level; the reviews, my photos. Those are things that I can just show you and be on my way. I don’t have to say much about them, you form thoughts about them on your own. So the idea of writing something that is purely my own thoughts on something for you to read is really odd to me.
If I share a recipe and my thoughts on it are, “It’s a good recipe that I recommend!” that is completely different from “Here’s all my thoughts on how the government makes people in poverty obese by only allowing them to buy junk food with their food stamps”. Everything I put on here is lighthearted, and it’s very hard for me to not be lighthearted when addressing a lot of people.
I keep wanting to post things that are more serious, like topics I care about and want to bring attention to, but I don’t want everything I post to be a rant, and I’m afraid that’s what it would turn into. I’m afraid it would just sound like I’m constantly complaining about things. And what if I complain about the wrong thing? Like if I say something about how the women’s clothing industry needs some changes, what if someone says I should be talking about bigger issues like the ICE and deportation? And maybe I should be talking about bigger issues rather than posting songs I like or a photo I thought was nice. Isn’t that what someone who cares about these issues would do?
I’m stuck between wanting to share my thoughts and the thought of “who cares?” How many opinion pieces are already out there that sound exactly like mine? Why write it when hundreds of other people have already said the exact same thing? I want to be more than surface level, I want to be deep, but I’m afraid of being personal.
50 thoughts on “Thoughts of a Personal Nature”
Just write what you think.
Your father is the Master Ranter. Take your lead from him, and you will do well.
Alternatively, don’t waste your youth worrying about stuff. Go outside and enjoy the sunshine.
A simple way to keep all of your posts from being rants, or all being about anime is to create a weekly schedule, Heavy topics on Mondays, cat videos on Wednesdays, fun popular culture on Saturdays, etc.
Sadly even if you post about the most inane thing possible, some sad keyboard warrior will get up in arms purely for the sake of it. Just post whatever you like, you’re doing well so far. How about you limit yourself to one serious post per week? That way we still get the fun stuff but also a bit of variety and you won’t feel like it’s a rant.
As I say you’re doing well so don’t let the haters grind you down- that’s how they win.
What I come here for is the occasional serious commentary. The photography is a nice bonus (with the exception of the parking lots!)
Athena, I think you are off to a great start, as far as personal sharing, with this post. It takes courage to be vulnerable and honest about your struggles, even if it’s something as “simple” as a blog post. I know for myself that both my inner editor and my inner critic stop me from writing in general (posts, stories, songs, etc.). So, I will give you the advice I’d want to receive: If you are moved to write about something, write about it. Don’t worry if someone else doesn’t think it’s good or important, someone else will. At the very least, you will, and you will be sharing part of yourself with the world, which is what we really want anyway. That’s why we read blogs and listen to podcasts and such; to connect with other people. On the flip side, if your heart/brain isn’t demanding that you write something, then don’t sweat it (beyond work/school obligations). The “pressure” to write should come from within. So, you know, give yourself a break.
You are doing great with your posts here. I think it’s OK to have second thoughts on what to write about or not but, in the end, it’s you who’ll write those posts. Do what you want. Write about what you are comfortable. Or not. About your cats. About Pride Month. About ICE. About your future. About writing. About the nightsky. About your shitty president. Rant if you want (or if you need it).
We’ll be here, reading it :)
Just write what you feel like writing about. If you’re enjoying yourself, then it’s probably working out. Have fun with this.
Athena,
Quite simply – it’s perfectly okay to talk about these things, and even to rant from time to time (your dad certainly does).
The only thing I’d mention is this – you can make any argument or statement you like as long as you’ve backup for it. With that, you discuss, rationally, with people who agree, with folks who disagree and with all the shades of the spectrum between. With those who disagree, this is the best way to test your own perspectives and theories. An intelligent discussion backed with facts and different perspectives can only improve your thought process. Maybe you will change your mind. Maybe you will not but see what those who think and feel differently from you look at the issue. Perhaps the discussion will allow you to improve, solidify and strengthen your position.
A good, thoughtful and respectful discussion is always worthwhile – whether you agree, or whether you disagree. And so it should be.
So – don’t be afraid to jump into that pond. A lot of us read whatever because we like to read intelligent discussions of the world. And – believe it – not all of us agree with your dad 100% of the time (I don’t on certain things) BUT agree or not – John will always have chosen his thoughts carefully and will have good reasons for them.
To find someone who writes and argues with thought and care – that’s value beyond measure.
So – do feel free. And, if anyone’s a jerk – the block button is just over there!
Mike M.
Athena, perhaps try not to push for ‘relevance’ too awfully hard at this point. That will come forth as you work into this place. NOTHING at all ‘wrong’ or unfit in your posts to date. Keep on keeping on. Rome: not built in a day (yadda-yadda), neither will be Athena’s Whatever. ‘o)
Write whatever your heart and your soul tell you to write. Ultimately, you have to please yourself. If other people don’t like what you’re writing, then (to paraphrase Beethoven) you may not be writing for this age; and people always have the option to read or not to read what you write. However, that should not stop you from writing whatever you need to write.
Sometimes the biggest challenge in the creative process is getting started. Everyone who writes faces the terror of the blank screen/page, and it can be paralyzing. That’s why the discipline of daily writing is so valuable–it gets you in the habit of getting past that paralysis and getting words out. Lots of people do this in the form of a private journal, but the really brave ones like your dad do it in public in the form of a blog. This gives the rest of us a fascinating window into one aspect of his creative process.
The nature of the daily blog is such that no one expects genius every time. It’s like photos–you get great photos by taking tons of them and then throwing most of them away. So–you’re doing great, keep it up!
Go ahead. Even if it is something that has been talked about before, it will be from your perspective, which is different from your father’s and everybody else’s.
Sometimes your views will be accepted, sometimes criticized and sometimes ignored. I believe this community is a strong one, where there is room for disagreement and dialogue. And that dialogue may help refine what you want to say, or give you a new angle to old issues.
Will there be those who will try to shut you up by any means necessary? Yes. But that is what the mallet is for, so don’t be afraid to use it as necessary, with extreme prejudice.
Ahhh its an old dilemma. You have at least some of the family gift, but perhaps you need perspective. Here’ s place that has influenced me to no small extent. Its a book titled “On Liberty” by John Stuart Mill & his wife Harriet Stuart Mill.
An idea there that really seems to apply it to understand an issue, study the side you disagree with. So if you feel motivated to study the forced deportation of undocumented immigrants you have a fuller picture of the issue. A rant can be fun to read, but a commentary needs to be informed. You can take a side no doubt, but you must know the issue from several perspectives to be able to understand it more fully. We live in an era where rants can all too easily turn into social media trolling. Don’t give up your views or passion, but learn to be nuanced and understand a bigger picture. Add a dose of humility and you are on your way to becoming inspired. Nobody likes a braggart and arrogance quickly gets tiring. Ask your dad about a few of the authors he may know personally. I bet he knows one or two who haven’t learned this (grin-not naming names here). Good luck.
I hear you. How much to open up on the internet is a tough call. It can be important and empowering, but it can also leave you more vulnerable to the junky people. And it is known there are junky people who read this blog.
There is one thing I wanted to disagree with, though, and that’s the value of writing a post on a topic that’s already been covered elsewhere. Some things bear repeating, and there’s value in standing up to be counted.
How about you write about whatever you like? Its your blog. People will either follow or not. No one is forced to read it. If you want a more reader friendly blog, stay away from rants and write about interests or….write about a topic as a whole and ask reader their opinion.
Many readers will take what they like from your blog and shrug off what they disagree with without a problem. Example, I disagree with the food stamp example. There’s an amoun placed on the care. The buyer purchases say a roast or a bag of cookies as they wish. The only thing they can’t purchase is hot cooked foods. These are more expensive than cooking yourself anyway. Might be a good restriction. However, the fact that I disagree on a topic, still think you are worth reading and will continue to follow it. We dont have to agree on everything to still respect and appreciate one another, so write what YOU like.
If it helps at all, this is my favorite post of your so far…
This seems like the kind of thing an intern should be able to take to her boss/mentor and have him provide her guidance while she sorts it out.
There are some actual benefits to being an intern (or an employee at a new job, and by that I mean “any new job” not just “my first job out of college”). One of these benefits is what I call “the outsider viewpoint” where you don’t share assumptions with everyone else in the workplace, so you can notice things you don’t understand and ask about them. Take advantage of being an intern and ask that guy for his thoughts on different ways to split the difference between “too personal” and “too superficial”. Then take what he says, mix it up until it fits you, and figure out what to do.
The other awesome thing about being an intern is that you can try things, see how they work, and adjust. If your boss doesn’t allow that, he’s not a good boss for an intern. And I’m pretty sure you have a good boss.
I agree with Lord Commander above: As long as you can intelligently defend your argument, you’ll be fine. If, after a while, you decide that you’re not comfortable broadcasting your views to the world, that’s OK too; until very recently, nobody even had that option in the first place. (Of course, opinions vary as to whether the world was a better place then.)
Hey Athena –
Great post. Blogging is WAY harder than most people realize, and you’ve nicely captured the complexities. Your post isn’t just good, it’s brave.
Personally, I would love to hear your views on political stuff. Although politics is a fraught topic, I really value input and perspectives from people your age.
Also how your school year went versus your expectations. College is a source of deep interest and nostalgia for us oldsters.
Here’s a process suggestion: separate out the writing from the publishing. Write the pieces you want to write THEN decide (perhaps with your dad or others’ help) if you want to publish them. You don’t have to publish everything. But when you do publish something you basically put it out there and hope for the best without counting on any particular audience response. Mostly we get positive responses, and when we do get negatives, occasionally, it’s not that big a deal because writing, when you keep everything in perspective, is so intrinsically great.
Go for it.
And don’t forget the mallet.
Actually, Athena, you are a breath of fresh air, and it is much appreciated. You’ve given me a few more reasons to read Whatever, and there were many good reasons going in.
One caution: you use words like “completely,” “everything,” and “constantly.” Those are extreme words that are ALWAYS false (see what I did there? Wink, wink). Better ones are “very, sometimes, often,” because they are more accurate. Avoid thinking about yourself in extreme terms. They just aren’t true.
One HUGE praise: this particular post reveals your modesty. That is a precious quality that the Interweb could use more of. There are a couple of commenters (most are not, as you can see already) in here who feel they have to be the smartest person in the room, and that makes my eyes roll (which is socially embarrassing, because when my eyes roll, they squeak loud). You’re not like that. You are willing to accept limitations, which causes what you do post to be even more appealing. Please don’t lose that. With modesty, you can occasionally rant about anything you want and we will read and enjoy just because it’s a great quality.
So far, you’re a hit, and that probably won’t change with personal viewpoint posts. We’re predisposed to like you anyway, ‘cuz your dear old Dad has shared snippets of your journey to maturity. Yeah, smack him for that any time you like. I’ll back ya’.
“If It Feels Good, Do It” — popular poster in the ’70s.
I’d say you have a pretty accepting audience here to try out whatever you’re comfortable sharing. If you’re in a photography mood, go for it. Cat’s on the brain? Bring it. Just gotta let loose about solar energy? Let us know that teenagers care too.
Besides, if you don’t annoy anyone, how are you going to learn about moderating and The Ban Hammer? ;)
Take what I saw with a grain of salt but my experience is that one is best served by writing about what they want to write about, but that is a good idea to try as many things as you can. You learn more about what you enjoy, what you’re good at (and what you’re not, which is a very good thing to learn as well), and what the audience responds to. Then, you get to decide whether or not their response is important to you. It may be, it may not, and there’s nothing wrong with either answer.
I’d love to hear your thoughts, opinions, etc. Sometimes y’all young’uns aren’t well represented on blogs (since the blogs seem to runner older), and it’d be cool to have another college/teen voice to hear. I’m interested in what you think and what’s on your mind. (Selfishly, especially since my DD is in your age cohort, 1st year in college just done, etc.)
I’m confident that you’ll rein in the rant-y-ness sufficiently for most of your audience. (Tho’ I expect there will be some who’ll think you’re ranting if you provide almost any personal opinion.) And I doubt any topic would be too light, really. We can all walk and chew gum. (I can be rant-y on women’s clothing not having pockets and why it’s a gender inequality issue with historical roots, but that doesn’t mean I’m not otherwise engaged in supporting the bigger / “more important” issues too.)
How about picking one day a week and letting us all know that’s when the rants/strongly held opinions will appear? Those who want only lighthearted observations and cat pictures can choose to stay away one those days.
As many have already stated, putting yourself out there on a blog is intimidating! Remember that not only are you putting content onto an established blog, you are also in the process of figuring out just who, exactly, you are and how and where you fit in the wider world. I’m 37, and putting myself out there on my personal blog is scary af, so the thought of what you’re doing is even scarier!
You’ve been doing a fantastic job so far, getting your feet wet and likely figuring out WordPress’s system for posting, and now you’re ready to stretch your wings a little. Go for it! Post what you’re passionate about. As has been suggested, back up those posts with facts, be open to discussion, and be passionate! Write about the themes of your favorite animes, shows, and movies that resonate with you, and how they may have been an impetus to change your thoughts on a subject.
But most of all, be yourself here, unapologetically, and write what YOU would want to read, not what you think Joe Schmoe from 2000 miles away wants to read.
I think you’re doing great so far. As a pretty long time reader of this blog, my advice would be to continue to write what you feel like writing as you get comfortable with the process. The goal should be to get the day-to-day routine down of just putting your thoughts out there without stressing too much on how “important” they are. Give yourself time for the newness and self-consciousness to fade a bit. When you’ve done it long enough that the process itself is not something you think much about, the deeper stuff will come naturally and honestly. (Your dad had the advantage of starting small and even he had a LOT of bacon-on-cat days.)
Athena, dear. Write a short story! Or maybe a song. Or draw a webcomic, with your dad dealing with dialog and characters and whatnot. Or maybe just draw. In doing any of these things, or something else that I didn’t even mention, touch on the themes you want, and then show us the result.
Your paragraph about fearing that if you write about women’s clothing people will demand you address ICE or deportations really touched a chord in me. It’s hard to know what topic to choose and how serious and/or flippant to be. You’re smart and compassionate so I don’t think you will err on the side of being too superficial. So I’m voting with several others who said “write what you want to write.”
You’re on a blog where the tone of posts shifts from purely informational, to funny, to political and serious (to political and funny) so you have a lot a range in which to work.
I just started blogging myself, and all you said echoes how I feel. Just keep going. You’ll figure it out.
You have an unusual platform, by virtue of being John Scalzi’s daughter. But your voice is utterly your own.
It’s easy for me to SAY this, of course … but write about what you want to write about! Serious stuff? Fine. Light? Also fine. Recipes … sure, why not?
FWIW, you’re not the only writer struggling with this. I follow Stonekettle Station, and its author, Jim Wright, recently went through the same type of soul-searching. He had recently rapidly expanded his audience, and he was getting pushback from readers when he posted about recipes, or cute pics of his pets, or gorgeous sunset photos. So for a while, he cut back on all of those, and dedicated himself to serious things.
And he was, as best I can tell, miserable.
He finally covered all this in a post, and said he was going back to writing as he wished — and he’s seemed far happier, since.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts and views with us!
I echo the comments of several others here.
First of all, it takes a helluva lot of courage to put yourself out there on the internet for any random whackadoodle to take pot-shots at. More courage than I have; I do not face-book, twit, blog or any of the other 21st century forms of interaction precisely because I don’t want to put myself on display through the internet. So just the fact that you are willing to write regularly in this setting places you way ahead of many (possibly most) of us, and you deserve respect and appreciation for that, regardless of what words you put on the screen.
Having decided to put yourself out on the internet, YOU are the one who gets to decide which face(s) to display for public viewing, nobody else. You are not obligated to expound at length on weighty subjects, nor is there a requirement to rant on a set schedule. If you decide that photos and recipes and reading recommendations are the topics you are comfortable discussing, then discuss them with enthusiasm. Visitors who find your posts uninteresting will simply glance at the header and move on – exactly as they do with the blog’s owner’s posts. Not every word he writes is of vital interest to every visitor here, and the same will be true for you.
If you do decide at some point that you want to dive more deeply and do some introspective and possibly ranty commentary, please, please, please do not fall prey to the fallacy that it’s all been said before and that you are simply repeating! There are as many perspectives about a topic as there are people considering it, and yours is no less valid just because someone else already shared their opinions on the subject.
See, when I consider a topic like, say, food stamps, I filter it through the lens of growing up with deeply prejudiced parents in a large urban area in the 1950s and 60s, which impacts the focus of what I see in a very definite way. It also tends to hamper my ability to perceive things that may be beyond the range of that lens. Whereas you would consider the same topic filtered through the lens of growing up mostly in the 21st century in a semi-rural area with a very different type of parenting than I had – which would impact the focus you see, and hence the commentary you’d make, in a wildly different way.
I would be most intrigued to read your introspection, rants, essays or similar commentary if you reach a point of being comfortable sharing them – while also completely respecting your absolute right not to discuss such topics if you don’t wish to do so. Either way, I reiterate how glad I am that the blog’s owner hired an intern with such impressively formidable skills. You are doing an exemplary job here, and I very much hope that you are enjoying the experience as much as we are.
Since I’m assuming your referring to stuff generally considered personal political opinion, Some thoughts from someone in his 17th year as a local elected official:
– there are always bigger issues. That doesn’t mean ignore the small ones; that’s part of the reason we have multiple levels of government, with different charters.
– all big issues start out small; someone has to be the first to broach an idea or issue, particularly if it’s an uncomfortable one that we all “know” but we’re studiously ignoring.
– politics is the process by which large numbers of aggressive, self-centered, highly intelligent animals figure out how to live together so they can enjoy the benefits of community, which are vast.
– fight passionately for what you believe in, but be prepared to compromise, declare victory, and move on at a moments notice. The battle never ends, so you can always re-engage tomorrow.
So, as the first commenter said, write what you want!
– Mark
I think you are doing fine, including with this self-examinatory post.
I suspect if you cornered your boss/dad on this topic, he would admit to having taken a while to figure out the balance on these sorts of issues too… and he’s a pro!
Try different stuff out…see what happens.
Just remember the blog is called “Whatever”.
Well, the blog is called “whatever”, so I suspect you are free to be as lighthearted or serious as you like. Personally, I’ve enjoyed what you’ve posted thus far but would certainly be interested in ‘heavier’ essays. For what it’s worth, the reasons I enjoy this blog are 1) I’m a fan of your dad’s work and he usually is entertaining to read even if I don’t always 100% agree with what he says, 2) I never know exactly what’s going to be posted and am often pleasantly surprised, and 3) I adore the Big Idea pieces :-).
Blogging is hard, right? I often am conflicted about the same things regarding my own blog. But I took the stance a few years ago that I was going to present a more positive side to things on my blog, and that’s what I’ve mostly done. It doesn’t mean that I don’t have passionate feelings about things, just as you do. It just means that I decided not to put those things on my blog. Make a choice for a few weeks about what you’d like to share, and try it on for size!
Every voice has an audience. Maybe your recipe will be just the thing for someone to chill out after a very bad day. You can never know. As long as you’re genuine or entertaining, I wouldn’t worry about it too much. You can always post cat pictures, you know. :)
I’ve enjoyed your posts so far. I think if you want to write about what’s in your mind or in your heart, do so. Be prepared for some to call you out, and they may be people you care about. Evan family can be mean sometimes. I had to block a cousin for awhile. Good luck!
The best deep things are the ones which are personal. Feel free to comment on big stuff if you want, but the things which you write that will be the most impactful, most insightful and most interesting will be the ones specific to your experience.
As a topic of suggestion, your dad has often mentioned that he lives in a fairly conservative rural area. How has that been growing up in that environment? What were your experiences like? Did you ever feel a need to speak up in uncomfortable situations or decide to stay silent and regret it?
I totally get what you’re saying about wanting to be real and connect with people but not wanting to be vulnerable to the nastiness that can sometimes come online. I say dip your toe into something personal that feels safer (maybe something you’ve already said publicly in a shorter forum like twitter) or something that’s personal but public rather than personal and core or private. You might find that there are days when you feel open to whatever response might come back and other days where you don’t have the mental or emotional energy to deal with responses…experiment on the days that you have extra “emotional bandwidth” and stay quieter or more surface-y on the days you don’t. And remember that we’ll take in whatever you share, but you don’t owe us anything. Hopefully this gives you a chance to play with your online presence and find the depth that hits your sweet spot.
I’m also going to add to the chorus saying “don’t worry about it”. If you feel moved to write about something, then do it. Don’t worry about people’s reactions until after you publish, if at all. If you’re constantly second-guessing yourself as you write, you’ll never get anything written at all.
As a wise man once said, be yourself, because everyone else is taken.
The title of this blog is ‘Whatever’ for a reason. Post a rant if you want. If the readers here don’t like it, they can ask for their money back. Oh wait.
If you piss off some people, you might need to get the mallet out, but you know where it is.
I’m an editor by trade and I think this is the best written post you’ve put up so far. I look forward to hearing more of your voice, even if that means I’m bearing with some bumps in the road while you continue to develop it.
Athena, that was an excellent post. You’re a gifted writer and a brilliant young woman, and this is an ideal platform for your posts. As a reader, I would love to read more of your serious writing. As a teacher, I like to encourage young people to find their writing voice. As a parent, I don’t like to see our children’s generation subjected to internet trolls. As a woman, I got back and forth between celebrating women finding their voice online and warning caution because of what women encounter when they speak up. The Internet gives us a voice, but how we feel best about using that voice varies greatly from person to person.
I would say this; try one post that discusses a topic you have strong feelings about. Maybe write a few such posts for yourself to see which you like best. Then put one of them up here. See how it feels, how you respond to the comments, how the back and forth affects you. That could give you a better idea about how you would like to proceed with your posts. It’s one step at a time, or at least that’s how I’ve always done it. Each step can give you an idea where you’d like to take the next.
You’re already doing a dynamite job. I look forward to reading more of your posts.
I think this is the best post you’ve written so far.
Go ahead and share your brain. Maybe it’ll be good. Maybe it’ll suck. Either way, you can learn from it and go on and be better the next time round.
::writes half a comment::
::has second thoughts::
::deletes everything and closes window::
I agree with the others that you’re off to a good start. My own experience blogging is that the best posts I’ve written, with the best conversations spiraling off them, are the ones which came out of something that was beating around my brain, wanting to come out. Sometimes they were profound and deeply political; sometimes they were rants about the lack of pockets in women’s pants; sometimes they were goofy comments about a weird food I saw in the grocery that day. But… you gotta care about your posts, and get something out of them your own self, otherwise, what’s the point? I’d say at this stage don’t worry so much about what your readers may or may not want; write for yourself and the conversations you’d like to have, and your readers will find you.
I look forward to seeing what you come up with. :)
Someone else’s words of wisdom:
You can please all of the people some of the time,
and some of the people all of the time.
But you cannot please all of the people all of the time.
You’re almost certainly going to put someone’s nose out of joint. Embrace that and just do it.
Don’t be afraid to be personal. Personal is important and it matters. As a school teacher, I quickly learned that I have to give of myself to get my students to open up. I have to be vulnerable to get them to be so we can all learn and grow. It is a kind of group intimacy and it matters. I think blogging is somewhat like that, but I’m guessing here.
You are a unique individual. It is what makes you unique that is interesting and that is personal and it means being vulnerable to some extent. Yes, it might piss a few people off, but consider that a side benefit! ;) The alternative is to post superficial things. Some will like them, but they probably won’t touch people’s lives or resonate with them. What you decide you want to do and what you’re comfortable with is up to you. My advice is to go where your heart tells you to and challenge your fears. It’s the best way to grow and learn.