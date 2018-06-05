An Now, an EXCLUSIVE Sneak Preview of the Work Currently in Progress

That’s right, here’s a short, available-nowhere-else excerpt from The Consuming Fire, coming in October from Tor Books!
Are you ready?
Are you ready for this?
Are you hanging off the edge of your seat?
Well, here it is!
“A lawyer is here.”
“Toss him out a window.”
“Her, actually, I think.”
“So toss her out, then. Equally defenestratable.”
Thank you for your attention.
Now back to writing for me.
That’s gotta be a Kiva line…
Nice to get a window on an author’s thought process
Cool! First playing lawyer to piss off the Nomadenadans (sic, I don’t remember the spelling) and now playing like it’s Prague!!!!!
Huh. My brain wants it to be defenestrable. Rolls off the tongue more smoothly.
I’ve no idea how the rules actually work for that construction, though.
I’ll leave it for the copy editor to judge.
A stunningly complex scene, Mr Scalzi–though I’m not certain that the synthesis really organically arises from the proceeding thesis and antithesis.
Always love your dialogue, John! Can’t wait to read the final product
“Where are the dialog tags?” he said.
Glad to see you are working away on a book I am waiting for (gotta love the work ethic).
Geez, enough with the spoilers. It’s not even out yet!
You had me at “window “
I had never read you until I picked up Redshirts a couple of months ago. I proceeded to read all of your novels in a span of a few weeks. Out of all of them, The Collapsing Empire was my favorite. I look forward to the sequel.
Will this be a trilogy?
Another one bites the dust
(And another Flow gone
And another Flow gone
And another one bites the dust
Hey–they’re gonna close real soon
The Empire shall bite the dust…)
Clearly set on a planet, not in space, because hello, window.
As the old joke goes: “What do you call 500 lawyers defenestrated?”
A good start.
Well, “de fenestra” is Latin, for “out of the window”, so simply anglicizing it by adding “table” would seem a bit unwise. But this is English we’re talking about here, and any Latin phrase will just have to look after itself.
I’m glad to see you are a proponent of equal opportunity defenestration.
@ Jim C. – I don’t think so – would Kiva actually say two full sentences without a profanity?
Please say Wil Wheaton will narrate the audio-book again!!!!
Preordered on the basis of this excellent excerpt.
I love the malleability of the English language.
bskin -To my ear Scalzi’s sounds better. However, Google trends shows >100 usages of defenestrable and virtually none for defenestratable.
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&q=defenestrable
@Susan 1:17pm – That’s a great f**king point, it may indeed be a different character :-)
Approved initially (by me) as a Queen fan, and as well as by my lawyer girlfriend. Win.