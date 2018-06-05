Uncategorized

An Now, an EXCLUSIVE Sneak Preview of the Work Currently in Progress

John Scalzi23 Comments

That’s right, here’s a short, available-nowhere-else excerpt from The Consuming Fire, coming in October from Tor Books!

Are you ready?

Are you ready for this?

Are you hanging off the edge of your seat?

Well, here it is!

“A lawyer is here.”

“Toss him out a window.”

“Her, actually, I think.”

“So toss her out, then. Equally defenestratable.”

Thank you for your attention.

Now back to writing for me.

23 thoughts on “An Now, an EXCLUSIVE Sneak Preview of the Work Currently in Progress

  3. Cool! First playing lawyer to piss off the Nomadenadans (sic, I don’t remember the spelling) and now playing like it’s Prague!!!!!

  4. Huh. My brain wants it to be defenestrable. Rolls off the tongue more smoothly.

    I’ve no idea how the rules actually work for that construction, though.

  6. A stunningly complex scene, Mr Scalzi–though I’m not certain that the synthesis really organically arises from the proceeding thesis and antithesis.

  12. I had never read you until I picked up Redshirts a couple of months ago. I proceeded to read all of your novels in a span of a few weeks. Out of all of them, The Collapsing Empire was my favorite. I look forward to the sequel.

    Will this be a trilogy?

  13. Another one bites the dust

    (And another Flow gone
    And another Flow gone
    And another one bites the dust

    Hey–they’re gonna close real soon
    The Empire shall bite the dust…)

  16. Well, “de fenestra” is Latin, for “out of the window”, so simply anglicizing it by adding “table” would seem a bit unwise. But this is English we’re talking about here, and any Latin phrase will just have to look after itself.

  18. @ Jim C. – I don’t think so – would Kiva actually say two full sentences without a profanity?

  22. @Susan 1:17pm – That’s a great f**king point, it may indeed be a different character :-)

  23. Approved initially (by me) as a Queen fan, and as well as by my lawyer girlfriend. Win.

