Hello, everyone! Today I found out there is going to be a sequel to the cinematic masterpiece known as The Lego Movie, and it’s called The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which just makes me laugh, honestly.

I wanted to share this with you all because I think the first one is just so fantastic and I’m pumped for the second one, even though it doesn’t come out until next year.

The Lego Movie has such an awesome cast, awesome humor, awesome amounts of action, awesome music, oh, why am I saying “awesome” so much? Because, everything is awesome (I hope you have that song stuck in your head for days to come)! The first one was so much fun, I can’t wait to see how the second one compares.

I also really liked the Batman movie they did, as well, but I’ve never seen a Batman movie besides that one, so I don’t really have high expectations for Batman as a character in general.

Anyways, here’s the trailer:

And, of course, I hope you all have an “awesome” day!