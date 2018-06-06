Hello, everyone! Today I found out there is going to be a sequel to the cinematic masterpiece known as The Lego Movie, and it’s called The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which just makes me laugh, honestly.
I wanted to share this with you all because I think the first one is just so fantastic and I’m pumped for the second one, even though it doesn’t come out until next year.
The Lego Movie has such an awesome cast, awesome humor, awesome amounts of action, awesome music, oh, why am I saying “awesome” so much? Because, everything is awesome (I hope you have that song stuck in your head for days to come)! The first one was so much fun, I can’t wait to see how the second one compares.
I also really liked the Batman movie they did, as well, but I’ve never seen a Batman movie besides that one, so I don’t really have high expectations for Batman as a character in general.
Anyways, here’s the trailer:
And, of course, I hope you all have an “awesome” day!
11 thoughts on “Everything Is Awesome!”
I can’t wait!! We saw The LEGO Movie when we were visiting my sister one Xmas. I wasn’t expecting much but was completely awed by how awesome it was.
This…. is not awesome…
It’s AWWWWWWEESUUUUUUMMMMMM!
Best movie evah!
That song will NEVER leave my head. (True Story: After watching the first movie, I talked about how earwormed I was by Everything is Awesome. I finally relaxed and it went away after about three days…never should have told my husband and my child. They kept earworming me as soon as I would get rid of it…go around, pop up behind me, saying “Everything is awwwweeesoooo-ooo-mme..” Eventually, they didn’t leave it at that. This went on for about a month, randomly adding lyrics from It’s a Small World and Let It Go. It was NOT awesome…)
YES! THIS IS AWESOME!
I liked the Batman Lego movie but it was only OK. I didn’t get any of the excitement that I got from the first Lego movie. I didn’t even bother watching the Lego-Ninja-whatever-it-was-called-movie.
I can’t wait for Lego Movie 2!!! /me does a little dance.
Beware! It’s all part of Denmark’s dastardly (but ingenious) plan to take over the world!
That’s excellent news! Everything IS awesome! (At least when it comes to Lego movies.)
(It’s a wonderful song–I made sure to include mention of it when I informed the directors they’d been nominated for a Hugo in 2015.)
But…but…how can everything NOT be awesome in Legoland?!?!?
My son’s been giving me updates on this, lol; he’s a bit of a Lego nerd (which I approve of, of course, even though it’s not my fandom). He’s almost 30, but there’s no age limit on Lego love.
That being said, I also loved the Batman and Ninjago movies, so I’m very excited about this one!
EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!!!!! See, so awesome,it’s all in caps. Can’t wait.
EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!
Saw the headline and I KNEW where this was going.
Awesome!