And now, one in an occasional series of reminders that in fact I live in rural America: Here’s my neighbor, in the hay field across from my property, baling the summer’s first crop of the stuff. After the hay’s been cut and baled, the field basically looks like my yard for a while, until the next crop comes up. It occasionally makes me wonder what would happen if we just stopped cutting our lawn for a while, and then invited our neighbor to come bale it up and take it away. Pretty sure it doesn’t actually work like that, though.
19 thoughts on “Hay Baling, 6/7/18”
Actually, it depends on the type of grass.Timothy grass hay is considered to be one of the best strains for horses.
Is this high season for mice now? Cats must be drunk with victory.
LMcCJ:
Indeed we are seeing tributes from our cats showing up on the doorstep on a regular basis.
Personally, I don’t get the attraction of enormous lawns. I’d rather see well-grown prairie grass filled with wildflowers and birds’ nests (and snakes and mice). But mowing for hay is fruitful and if it gives you the I-live-on-a-golf-course satisfaction a few times a year, that would be, I suppose, a bonus.
I helped a farmer friend bale hay in high school. Nasty, difficult, exhausting work. Your fingers feel like they are going to fall off from grabbing the baling wire and the dust invades every pore. Yuk!!!
I’m surprised to see the rectangular bales, rather than the huge round bales that I see so much in my area (Texas.) Is it because they have a (relatively) small field, or is it the type of hay?
I think you should ask your neighbor. Last time I got Bermuda grass hay (110lb bales) it was $19.25/bale.
It may not matter where you live, but on the edges of suburbia in Kansas, keeping a field in hay is a way to ensure it stays classified as agricultural. This keeps the property taxes down while you wait for a developer to throw large wads of cash in your direction.
If it’s not treated with anything, maybe he could use it. Ask him!
An extra source of passive income.
Never hurts to ask.
Depends on the type of grass. Timothy is common for both lawns and hay.
That’s some old school gear right there. Tractor and baler look like the ones my uncle was using when I was the guy on the wagon throwing bales 35 years ago. Nothing prettier than an old tractor in a fresh cut hayfield.
Oh, how I love that smell! Yeah, it makes me sneeze sometimes but I love it anyway. Makes me think of sunshine, swimming, and snuggling.
Goood GAWD. fifty-pound back-breaker square bales, on an old slider baler??? That is ooooold-school man. That is the most labor intensive way to move hay without resorting to pitchforks and scythes.
Looks like a 1960’s or 1970’s Case tractor, an -old- New Holland baler, and the guy on the wagon drew short straw.
kicking it old school
Your cats will be very upset if you don’t eat the mice they give you!
Friends of mine who stopped mowing, wound up with a lovely meadow. Might not be super popular in your neck of the woods, though. Their meadow is behind a hedge and probably about the size of your dining room. Might be fun to let 1/4 acre to a full acre go and see what happens. Then if you want to you can be a certified wildlife refuge. Or not.
Is this the neighbour who would do half a job by mowing a Trump sign and leaving it at that?
When I was a kid, my parents would do this. We had a very huge back yard (it was later divided into 3 large lots). They would let the grass grow and then a really nice retired guy would come and cut & bale it. My brother and I would watch in absolute fascination. Fond memory.
I married into a farm family. Many memories of walking behind the bailer and throwing the bales onto the trailing flatbed, and then heaving them up into the loft in the barn.
But I agree with all the comments asking “why bales, instead of rolls?” My late FIL had old equipment and only 30 acres or so for hay, so for him (with free labor from the family, aside from the cost of the BBQ and crab feast afterwards–we lived in Southern MD) old style bales made sense. Besides, my wife’s horses ate up most of what he put up anyway.