Howdy, everyone! Today I have a game in mind I thought y’all might find interesting. It’s called Voez and is a rhythm game made by Rayark, which has also made Cytus and DeeMo.

I’ve always loved rhythm games. I used to play Dance Dance Revolution on the PlayStation 2 back when I was, like, six, and it was literally the greatest game of my childhood. I like rhythm games because they’re super colorful, always have fantastic upbeat music, and you feel so accomplished when you get combos or hit every note perfectly.

I downloaded Voez on my phone about a year ago and I just have to say, it is so much fun. During game play, you either tap, swipe, press down, or drag the notes, and there’s different difficulties. It’s free to download and some of the songs are free, so you should definitely give it a shot if you like rhythm games.

There’s also a story line to go with the game, but I haven’t quite managed to figure that part out, I just like the play the songs.

Here’s a video of one of my favorite songs (on hard made, I promise you can make it easier than this!):

Anyways, if any of you give it a try or already have it, let me know what you think of it or what your favorite song is! Have a great day!