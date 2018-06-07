Howdy, everyone! Today I have a game in mind I thought y’all might find interesting. It’s called Voez and is a rhythm game made by Rayark, which has also made Cytus and DeeMo.
I’ve always loved rhythm games. I used to play Dance Dance Revolution on the PlayStation 2 back when I was, like, six, and it was literally the greatest game of my childhood. I like rhythm games because they’re super colorful, always have fantastic upbeat music, and you feel so accomplished when you get combos or hit every note perfectly.
I downloaded Voez on my phone about a year ago and I just have to say, it is so much fun. During game play, you either tap, swipe, press down, or drag the notes, and there’s different difficulties. It’s free to download and some of the songs are free, so you should definitely give it a shot if you like rhythm games.
There’s also a story line to go with the game, but I haven’t quite managed to figure that part out, I just like the play the songs.
Here’s a video of one of my favorite songs (on hard made, I promise you can make it easier than this!):
Anyways, if any of you give it a try or already have it, let me know what you think of it or what your favorite song is! Have a great day!
5 thoughts on “Voez”
Yeah I was so happy when I found Cytus in the app store. I was one of those that imported rhythm games from Japan and had been missing something like this for while. There is also a game called Dynamix that features similar gameplay.
Holy smokes. That’s some sensory overload. My aging brain wouldn’t last ten seconds on easy mode. At least I can still play the bass, though. That’s more my speed.
I don’t think I would be able to win it even on the easiest level, but it seems quite fun. Years ago I played a bit of Donkey Konga (on the Nintendo GameCube, with the DK Bongos accessory) and it was a blast, but I was *really* bad at it ;-)
Just out of curiosity, are you able to do the song on that video or is that an example of one of those mutant wunderkind that pop up so frequently on the internet?
(I’m trying to imagine how hard I would find just one of those rhythm lines.)
Back in my day young Scalzi (old person here!) the only “rhythm” game in town was Space Invaders. And if you were lucky the place where the machine was had a Jukebox with “Another One Bites the Dust” in the menu. Jukebox iTunes before Steve Jobs even had whiskers to shave, or even a baby walker to cruise around in. ;-)