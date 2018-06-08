This might be the biggest stack of new books and ARCs I’ve posted in a while — and it has quality as well as quantity. Anything here that you would want to make its way into your own reading stack? Tell us all in the comments!
14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/8/18”
I just finished Artemis and liked it quite a bit. The end felt a little abrupt, but I really like it.
Times Convert!!!
I loved ARTEMIS! I listened to the audiobook and it was well done. Rosario Dawson had the been voice for the character. Also, I’m intrigued by the Beth Revis book. I loved her Across the Universe trilogy.
I’ve already read Artemis but I wouldn’t mind having the Sub Press printing.
Artemis was good, but the Martian is better!
Mira’s Last Dance is great. In fact the whole series is fabulous.
The Henry, the Bujold and the Quinn!
New Tim Powers, Andy Weir, and Lois McMaster Bujold! I already read Mira’s Last Dance!
Ah – was excited about the Powers, but then saw it was a reprint of the first one i ever read by him. :) Still recommended! Didn’t know about Bujold’s Penric books, either – that’s cool.
Is this a stack of books that are waiting for you to read, or you’ve finished reading, or maybe just that ended up in your possession for some reason? Some are older — that Tim Powers, for example (1996!) — so it’s not likely that all are from authors who have sent them to you for review/blurb.
Also, do you start books and give up on them if you can’t stand them? A friend of men says the rule is this: Subtract your age from 100. The result is the number of pages you should read before giving up on a book. That way when you’re ancient of years you don’t be wasting time on books that you aren’t likely to finish.
Not that you’re ancient of years. Not yet.
mermaids! Always mermaids.
The Year’s Best collections are always a go-to for me
Artemis was great, but the main character was that sort of mix of genius and idiot that tends to annoy me. To be fair, she never quite crossed the line into outright nincompoopery.
It’s interesting that Penguin sent you a copy of Simon Van Booy. He’s a fantastic writer and several people on the staff love him, but I wouldn’t have thought of you as part of his audience.